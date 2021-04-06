The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 26-31. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 26
Roy Joseph Saragosa, DOB Feb. 9, 1978 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.
Michael William Goslee, DOB Sept. 25, 1982 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of auto parts theft. Bond was $800.
Quentin Ernest Valdez, DOB May 24, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence — with three priors, driving after revocation — habitual traffic offender and careless driving. Bond was $3,000.
MARCH 27
Christian Jonathan Gray, DOB April 3, 1988 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for violation of rule — wildlife, illegal possession of wildlife and hunting with artificial light. Bond was $2,000.
Douglas Ray Hight, DOB Dec. 31, 1988 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with theft. Bond was $200.
Jay Russell Lehtinen, DOB Feb. 15, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for menacing. This was a no bond warrant.
MARCH 28
Thomas Richard Cummiskey, DOB June 14, 1955 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
Pamela Lynn Robinson, DOB Sept. 20, 1963 of Peyton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fraud. Bond was $500.
MARCH 29
Bobby Gene Turner, DOB July 5, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, criminal possession of ID documents, driving under restraint and tail lamp violation. Bond was $3,000.
Antonio Joseph Priore, DOB June 22, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
Christopher Wayne Lamkin, DOB July 4, 1985 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for shooting from public road, wildlife — fail to dress, wildlife — violation of rule, failure to locate wounded game, hunting/trapping/fish without permission, wildlife — illegal possession, hunting with artificial light, hunting — fail to attend education course, hunting out of season and littering. Bond was $3,000.
MARCH 30
Dennis Kuehn Blair, DOB July 19, 1956 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
Ryan Joseph Hutchinson, DOB February 3, 1988 of Junction City, Ore., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $500.
Dwight John Dell, DOB April 11, 1976 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for menacing, indecent exposure and public indecency. This was a no bond warrant.
MARCH 31
Amy Lee May, DOB May 12, 1976 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, expired temporary license plate and seatbelt not used. Bond was $1,000.
Stacey Danielle Helton, DOB Aug. 10, 1978 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.