The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 17-22. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 17
• Michael Dale Dudley, DOB Dec. 17, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence – habitual offender, harassment and three counts of violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
APRIL 18
• Ashley Suzanne Bohannon, DOB May 18, 1994 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, driving under the influence and weaving. Bond for both warrants was $4,000.
APRIL 19
• Jessica Lynn Lafong, DOB Oct. 8, 1978 of Black Hawk, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license.
APRIL 20
• Roger Francois Hernandez, DOB Sept. 16, 1976, was arrested for domestic violence, sexual assault, assault, criminal mischief, false imprisonment and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• John Dustin Cooper, DOB Aug. 3, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with the conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
APRIL 21
• Alejandre-Cristobal, Edgar E, DOB Dec. 10, 1989 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for stalking, trespass, driving vehicle when revoked as a habitual traffic offender and driving under the influence. Bond was $2,000.
• Joshua David Fair-Judson, DOB March 19, 1978 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, first degree assault, criminal mischief and third-degree assault. This was a no bond arrest.
APRIL 22
• Donald Woodley, DOB May 5, 1978 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and menacing. This was a no bond arrest.