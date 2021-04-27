The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 7-21. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 7
• Oscar Gerald Sparkman, DOB Nov. 13, 1966 of Brenham, Texas, was arrested on two warrants and local charges. The two warrants were for failure to appear with original charges of assault, violation of a restraining order, domestic violence, driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance, fictitious plates speeding and seat belt not used. Local charges were driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of a protection order. Bond for all charges was $12,000.
APRIL 8
• Ian Spencer Loftin, DOB Aug. 23, 1986 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance, open alcohol container in the vehicle, failure to yield right of way and menacing. Bond was $3,000.
APRIL 9
• Nickolas Anthony Parise, DOB Aug. 6, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se, prohibited use of a weapon, weaving and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
• John D Jordan, DOB Nov. 22, 1956 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for criminal mischief and trespass.
• Angel Braent Flores, DOB Aug. 26, 1997 of Leadville, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving without a driver’s license, expired temporary permit and overtaking a school bus. Bond for both warrants was $2,000.
• Jereny Dean Ridgeway Gates, DOB April 3, 1985 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.
APRIL 10
• Jerry Anthony Spinnichia, DOB Jan. 28, 1980 of Colorado Spring was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of theft.
• Seth Edward Hourigan, DOB May 4, 1982 of Security, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Chanel Leigh Duran, DOB June 4, 1998 of Castle Rock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of obstructing a peace officer and driving under restraint — alcohol related. Bond was $3,000.
• Blake Anthony Myers, DOB Dec. 11, 1998 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 20-24 mph over limit. Bond was $500.
• Meghan Colleen Rickman, DOB Aug. 14, 1993 of Buena Vista, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving while ability was impaired, speeding 10-19 mph over limit, open alcohol container in the vehicle and failure to dim headlights. Bond was $1,600.
APRIL 11
• Patrick Michael Armstrong, DOB Dec. 30, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, motor vehicle theft, obstructing a peace officer and trespass. Bond was $5,000.
• Steven Anthony Salsberry, DOB July 21, 1992 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge harassment. Bond was $300.
• Charles Thomas Sturgeon, DOB July 14, 1977 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, no insurance, failure to display proof of insurance, fictitious plates and expired to license plates. Bond was $1,000.
• Jakob Willard Lupher, DOB Aug. 30, 1994 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of identity document and criminal possession of financial device. Bond was $800.
APRIL 12
• Roan James Brice, DOB Oct. 16, 2001 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of marijuana by underage person and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ian Patrick Schauffele, DOB Oct. 17, 2001 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of marijuana by underage person and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Roxanne Carol Hill, DOB Jan. 29, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of motor vehicular theft, possession of a forged instrument and criminal impersonation. Bond was $4,000.
APRIL 13
• Robert Michael Underhill, DOB Aug. 29, 1986 of Brighton, was arrested on local charges and a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of menacing. Local charges of possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protect order and fictitious plates. Bond for all charges were $22,000.
• Samantha Kaye Vinson, DOB Jan. 22, 1990 of Brighton, was arrested on local charges and two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of fictitious plates and theft. Local charges were identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a financial device. Bond for all charges was $3,000.
• Edward Arthur Tuma, DOB Oct. 22, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance, fictitious plates and license plate no lighted. Bond was $400.
• Rene Robles Perez, DOB Jan. 24, 1968 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of criminal impersonation. Bond was $6,000.
• Roberto Ramirez-Ramirez, DOB April 8, 1963 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of no insurance. Bond was $400.
APRIL 14
• Jonathan Ryan Bethea, DOB Aug. 12, 1991 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, vehicular eluding, criminal possession of financial device, criminal possession identity documents, assault, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. Bond was $2,000.
• Gino Mario Lucero, DOB Feb. 16, 1978 of Victor, was arrested on two warrants and local charges. The warrants were for failure to appear and an arrest warrant for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. The local charges were introducing contraband and possession of a controlled substance. Bond for all charges was $3,000.
• Harley David Shreve, DOB June 24, 1996 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of failing to report an accident and no insurance. Bond was $700.
APRIL 15
• Adrianna Jean Houston, DOB Feb. 4, 1982 of divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive blood alcohol content, two counts of child abuse, reckless endangerment, failure to provide evidence of insurance, failure to give information and/or aid after an accident, failure to notify police of accident and careless driving. Bond was $1,000.
• Nicholas Andrew Hasling, DOB Oct. 4, 1992 of Monument, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, driver’s license — evades interlock, failure to display proof of insurance and careless driving. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 16
• Joshua Nelson Arellano, DOB March 6, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
• Maggie Mae McDonald, DOB July 29, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fugitive out of Texas. Bond was $25,000.
• Shane Luis Hansford, DOB Aug. 3, 1977 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of county ordinance violation. Bond was $250.
APRIL 17
• Raymond Michael Kassel, DOB Jan. 14, 1997 of Aurora, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint, two counts of fictitious plates and two counts of vehicle registration violations. Bond was $2,000.
• Garrett A Fitzgerald, DOB March 10, 1992 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual contact — no consent, indecent exposure and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
APRIL 18
• Blake Anthony Myers, DOB Nov. 12, 1998 of Victor, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for criminal mischief.
• Olieva Marie Martinez, DOB June 5, 1966 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with unknown original charge. Bond was $843.
• Zachary Alexander Busby, DOB April 3, 2003 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, open alcohol container in the vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign. Bond was $3,000.
• Cedric Tyree Walker, DOB Oct. 11, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
APRIL 19
• Kenneth Louis Dottson, DOB Aug. 25, 1980 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with original charges of harassment and child abuse. Bond was $1,900.
• Yvette Renee Deppen, DOB Jan. 20, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for harassment. Bond was $500.
• Edward Allen Decock, DOB Nov. 27, 1960 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, intimidation of a witness and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
APRIL 20
• Ryan Casey Zeleznikar, DOB Jan. 29, 1993 of Peyton, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, driving while ability was impaired, expired temporary license plates and on insurance. Bond was $1,800.
• Anthony Robert Trombley, DOB Oct. 25, 1996 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint — alcohol related and no insurance. Bond was $200.
• Stephen Andrew Foote, DOB Nov. 2, 1991 of Monument, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming — fraud take money not won. Bond was $800.
• Mikael William Gambrel, DOB May 4, 1982 of Florissant, was arrested on three warrant for failure to appear with charges of two counts of fictitious plates, open container of marijuana in the vehicle and driving without a license. Bond for all warrants was $600.
APRIL 21
• Nicole Marie Lowe, DOB Aug. 29, 1992 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,400.
• Dustin Joseph Lees, DOB Nov. 17, 1981 of Limon, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, careless driving and no insurance. Bond was $2,000.