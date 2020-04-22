The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 9-14. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 9
• Carla Jenn Redlightning, DOB Nov. 30, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $100.
• Ronald William Bertram, DOB May 6, 1969 of Divide, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of driving under the influence and driving while ability was impaired. Bond for both warrants was $1,800.
• Michael Dale Dudley, DOB Dec. 17, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of two counts of assault. Bond for both warrants was $6,000.
APRIL 10
• Kenneth David Richards, DOB Dec. 20, 1961 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for violation of a protection order.
APRIL 12
• Dennis Wayne Allen, DOB Feb. 13, 1974 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for retaliation against a witness and menacing. Bond was $10,000.
APRIL 14
• Michaela Rae Brown, DOB Sept. 10, 1999 of Guffy, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespassing. Bond was $300.
• John Michael Dicicco, DOB Nov. 13, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond was $5,000.