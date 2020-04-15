The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 1-8. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
APRIL 1
• Donna Marie Islas, DOB April 23, 1985 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of monitored sobriety with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, assault, criminal mischief and open container of marijuana in the vehicle. Bond was $4,000.
APRIL 2
• Jacob Daniel Stolpp, DOB Dec. 17, 1984 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for violation of a protection order.
APRIL 3
• Charles Virgil Bryan, DOB Nov. 8, 1981 of Victor, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for violation of a protection order.
• Alexus Taylor Eaton, DOB March 27, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 4
• Jonathan Francis Hart, DOB Jan. 13, 1996 of Manitou Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for a warrant for failure to appear with original charge of disorderly conduct.
• Corey Ann Mollendor, DOB Nov. 21, 1977 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
APRIL 6
• Michael Dale Dudley, DOB Dec. 17, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
• Garry Randall Bennett, DOB May 25, 1976 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, assault and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
APRIL 7
• Julia Christine Grissett, DOB April 16, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of attempt to influence a public servant and criminal impersonation. Bond was $6,000.
APRIL 8
• Shawn Michael Harper, DOB March 14, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was a failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and tail lamp violation. The second warrant was an arrest warrant for criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, domestic violence, reckless driving and following to close. Bond for both warrants was $2,150.