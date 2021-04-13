The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 26-April 7. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 26
• Roy Joseph Saragosa, DOB Feb. 9, 1978 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.
• Michael William Goslee, DOB Sept. 25, 1982 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of auto parts theft. Bond was $800.
• Quentin Ernest Valdez, DOB May 24, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence — with three priors, driving after revocation — habitual traffic offender and careless driving. Bond was $3,000.
MARCH 27
• Christian Jonathan Gray, DOB April 3, 1988 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for violation of rule — wildlife, illegal possession of wildlife and hunting with artificial light. Bond was $2,000.
• Douglas Ray Hight, DOB Dec. 31, 1988 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with theft. Bond was $200.
• Jay Russell Lehtinen, DOB Feb. 15, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for menacing. This was a no bond warrant.
MARCH 28
• Thomas Richard Cummiskey, DOB June 14, 1955 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
• Pamela Lynn Robinson, DOB Sept. 20, 1963 of Peyton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fraud. Bond was $500.
MARCH 29
• Bobby Gene Turner, DOB July 5, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, criminal possession of ID documents, driving under restraint and tail lamp violation. Bond was $3,000.
• Antonio Joseph Priore, DOB June 22, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
• Christopher Wayne Lamkin, DOB July 4, 1985 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for shooting from public road, wildlife — fail to dress, wildlife — violation of rule, failure to locate wounded game, hunting/trapping/fish without permission, wildlife — illegal possession, hunting with artificial light, hunting — fail to attend education course, hunting out of season and littering. Bond was $3,000.
MARCH 30
• Dennis Kuehn Blair, DOB July 19, 1956 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
• Ryan Joseph Hutchinson, DOB February 3, 1988 of Junction City, Ore., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $500.
• Dwight John Dell, DOB April 11, 1976 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for menacing, indecent exposure and public indecency. This was a no bond warrant.
MARCH 31
Amy Lee May, DOB May 12, 1976 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, expired temporary license plate and seatbelt not used. Bond was $1,000.
• Stacey Danielle Helton, DOB Aug. 10, 1978 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
APRIL 1
• Trevor Michael Morarie, DOB Dec. 7, 1992 of Victor, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se, weaving and failure to stop/yield at a stop sign. Bond was $1,000.
• David Kenneth Andrews, DOB Aug. 27, 1989 of Florissant, was arrested for vehicular eluding, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with an excessive alcohol content, criminal mischief, driving an uninsured vehicle, obstructing a peace officer, speeding 40-plus mph over limit, reckless driving, passing on left when prohibited and failure to signal. Bond was $2,000.
• Dionlei Dylien Algien, DOB Nov. 11, 1993 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
• Lori Michelle Eisiminger, DOB Nov. 10, 1972 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, failure to present proof of insurance, obstructed a roadway, refused to display driver’s license and failure to notify police of an accident. Bond was $1,000.
• Julie Ann Myers-John, DOB April 15, 1980 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $1,000.
• Tania Michelle Branch, DOB June 4, 1979 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving resulting in injury. Bond was $300.
APRIL 2
• Jonathan Wayne Brys, DOB Jan. 10, 1968 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of illegal possession of a weapon.
• Joshua Maurice Harvey, DOB May 10, 1982 of Divide, was arrested for intimidating a witness and violation of a protection order. Bond was $10,000.
• Kyle Curtiss Sutton, DOB Dec. 15, 1963 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to comply with conditions of court order with an original charge of driving under the influence. Local charges were violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
• Robert Allen Elliott, DOB May 21, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint — alcohol related. Bond was $3,000.
• Deanna Cardi Pfaus, DOB Aug. 16, 1969 of Victor, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint.
• Rocco Vincent Canonica, DOB Aug. 18, 1995 of Conifer, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance, open alcohol container in the vehicle and speeding 10-19 mph over limit. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 3
• Jackalyn Elise Anderson, DOB Jan. 15, 1993 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of trespass. Bond was $600.
APRIL 4
• Jason Luis Seals, DOB April 12, 1979 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for assault. This was a no bond arrest.
• Dana Richelle Patterson, DOB May 12, 1989 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of assault and obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $600.
APRIL 5
• Crystal Lynn Wittman, DOB April 29, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terry Duane Frye, DOB Sept. 16, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was an arrest warrant for possession of a weapon by a previous offender and illegal weapon possession. The second warrant was for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of trespass. Bond for both warrants was $2,000.
• Justin Wyant Freeman, DOB June 15, 1989 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Jonathon Rilley Powell, DOB Nov. 21, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving without a driver’s license, no insurance and license plate not lighted. Bond was $1,000.
• Jesse Canderlaro Guerrero, DOB April 2, 1999 of Canon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with the conditions of probation with an original charge of public indecency. Bond was $100.
APRIL 6
• Sean Michael Carea-Mason, DOB June 29, 1996 of Pataskala, Ohio, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $150.
APRIL 7
• Jonathan Roy Guy, DOB Aug. 15, 1990 of Conway, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and speeding 20-24 mph over limit. Bond was $500.
• Benjamin Cary Jorgenson-Clair, DOB Aug. 7, 1988 of Montrose, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for three counts of a special offender and unlawful distribution/manufacturing/dispensing or sale of a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
• Alvaro Gamboa-Mendias, DOB Feb. 3, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, driving under restraint — alcohol related and illegal use of red/blue lights. Bond was $1,000.