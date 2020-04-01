The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 19-25. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
MARCH 19
• Randy Michael Hughes, DOB Sept. 10, 1982 of Highlands Ranch, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving while ability was impaired, careless driving and weaving. Bond was $800.
• Richard Dale Bolen, DOB Jan. 22, 1957 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with original charges of driving under restraint and driving under restraint – alcohol related. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 20
• Blake Anthony Myers, DOB Dec. 11, 1998 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
Lauren Elizabeth Manning, DOB April 27, 1990 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $300.
MARCH 22
• Sonny Ray Stone, DOB May 27, 1995 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Roy Michael Greenwood, DOB May 30, 1981 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, criminal trespass, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, harassment and menacing. This was a no bond arrest.
March 23
• Gabriel Jose Gutierez-Concalves, DOB June 5, 2001, was arrested for false reporting to authorities and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was bonded on personal recognizance.
• Justin Leandrew Olin, DOB March 29, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance, expired license plates and failure to stop at a stop sign. Bond was $400.
• Charles Virgil Bryan, DOB Nov. 8, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of assault and criminal mischief. Bond for both warrant was $600.
MARCH 24
• Amy Lynn Pelton, DOB May 22, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and texting and driving.
MARCH 25
• Amber Renee Cervantes-Gonzalez, DOB June 30, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving while ability was impaired, criminal mischief and violation of a protection order. Bond for both warrants was $2,000.