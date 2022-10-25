The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Oct. 10-19, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
Oct. 10
Jonathan Michael Cadieux, DOB Jan. 3, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of controlled substance and theft — $300-$750. Bond was $4,000.
Oct. 13
- Arthur Henry Aguero, DOB July 21, 1984, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, alcohol related. Bond was $4,000.
- Iniki Vike Kapu, DOB Oct. 23, 1992, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of illegal possession of wildlife. Bond was $1,000.
Oct. 14
Dominic Palmonari, DOB June 13, 1993, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability impaired. Bond was $1,000.
Oct. 17
- Eric John Marshall, DOB April 1, 1970, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of ID theft, checking account fraud theft — $50-$300 and theft — $2,000-$5,000. Bond was $15,000.
- Devon Darrell Keith Thomas, DOB May 4, 1992, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Oct. 19
- Michael Jason Prophet, DOB Jan. 1, 1975, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of no insurance, driving under restraint-alcohol related and expired license plates. Bond was $3,000.
- William G. Loftin, DOB Feb. 26, 1951, of Woodland Park was arrested on an arrest warrant for vehicular eluding, reckless driving, speeding, turning without signaling and lane usage violation. Bond was $2,000.
- Raymond Ramirez Avila, DOB June 2, 1982, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.