The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Sept. 29-Oct. 12, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
SEPT. 29
Adam Joseph Zimmerli, DOB April 9, 1981, of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant for menacing, harassment and assault. Bond was $800.
OCT. 5
Brian Joseph Melber, DOB Dec. 10, 1991, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of motor vehicle theft. Bond was $10,000.
OCT. 6
Jennifer Ann Cole, DOB Aug. 13, 1997, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for stalking and two counts of harassment. This was a no-bond warrant.
OCT. 7
- Arthur August Junquet, DOB Feb. 26, 1984, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of domestic violence, violation of a protection order, no insurance, fictitious plates, driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender, driving under restraint, tail lamp violation and license plate improperly attached. Bond was $5,000.
- Cara Nicole Callahan, DOB Sept. 11, 1990, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges driving under restraint, driver’s license – evade interlock and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
OCT. 8
- Jayleen Mary Skinner, DOB Dec. 12, 2000, of Arvada, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, possession/consumption of alcohol – under age, possession/consumption marijuana – under age, driving under restraint, open alcohol container in the vehicle, open marijuana container in the vehicle, speeding and failure to dim headlights. Bond was $1,000.
- Quasar Dwayne Brown, DOB July 8, 1995, of Woodland Park, war arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and failure to display headlamps. Bond was $400.
OCT. 10
- Lisa Marie Welton, DOB July 24, 1980, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint, open alcohol container in the vehicle and defective headlights. Bond was $800.
- David Edward Klefforth, DOB Oct. 16, 1968, of Florissant was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of driving while ability was impaired and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
- Joseph Emerson Rhoades, DOB Sept. 8, 1982, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
- Tommy Joe Justice, DOB Aug. 18, 1975, of Woodland Park, was arrested on three warrants. Two warrants were for failure to comply with probation and the third warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of violation of a protection order, obstructing a peace officer, DUI and trespass with intent to commit a crime. Two warrants were no bond and the third bond was $1,000.
OCT. 11
- Marie Irie Cervantes, DOB Nov.6, 1992, of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint, no insurance, failure to display proof of insurance, speeding and defective brake lights. Bond was $2,000.
- Lindsay Keith Lovitt, DOB July 10, 1953, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $10,000.
- Branco Aldair Egoavil Lozano, DOB July 21, 1995, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, DUI per se, failure to stop at a stop sign and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 12
- Brandon Adam Brewer, DOB June 17, 1988, of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond was $10,000.
- Jeffrey Martin Poll, DOB July 15, 1975, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.
- Jesus Lorenzo Frausto, DOB Aug. 11, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
- Adam L Engler, DOB Feb. 24, 1990 of Oklahoma City, Okla. was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of an open marijuana container in the vehicle and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
- Virginia Marie Rodriguez, DOB Aug. 25, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $2,000.