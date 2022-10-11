Editor’s note: The crime reports for the past three weeks are included below. Due to a technical error on our part, the reports for Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 weren’t published in a more timely manner.
The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Sept. 15-29, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
SEPT. 15
- Donald Ray Crawford, DOB Aug. 1, 1970, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, DUI per se, and driving without a driver’s license and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
- Casey Ryan Gabriele, DOB Jan. 16, 1990, of Rush, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, two counts of driving without a driver’s license and two counts of following to close. Bond was $900.
- Stevie Grace Ellen Johnson, DOB March 8, 1995, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation on original charges of possession of controlled substance, DUI, driving while ability was impaired, driving under restraint, driving with no insurance and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $2,000.
- Karyn Michele Wagner, DOB June 26, 1978, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation on an original charge of prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 16
- Michelle Patricia Chamberlain, DOB Feb. 23, 1981, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, driving under restraint – alcohol related, failure to display proof of insurance, open alcohol container in the vehicle and speeding. Bond was $2,000.
- Callya Monique Jackson, DOB Sept. 11, 1993, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of obstructing government operations, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Bond was $1,000.
- Blake Anthony Owen, DOB Aug. 29, 1996, of Gainesville, Texas was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of criminal possession of ID document and gaming fraud. Bond was $1,000.
- Roderick Griffin Rich, DOB Dec. 9, 1980, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, failure to register as a sex offender, no insurance, driving under restraint and defective brake lights. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 17
- Amanda Leigh McGraw-Griffin, DOB Sept. 17, 1980, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for attempt to influence a public servant and criminal impersonation. Bond was $25,000.
SEPT. 18
- William Joseph Brueche, DOB Aug. 30, 1969, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
- Jennifer Kathryn Devine-Blair, DOB June 13, 1976, of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
- James Scott Gallagher, DOB Feb. 1, 1978, of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, assault, criminal mischief and obstruction of a telephone service. This as a no bond arrest.
- Dillon Michael Luttecke, DOB Nov. 23, 1997, of Woodland Park, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 20
- Oswaldo Michel Arnold-Martinez, DOB June 24, 1992, of Keystone, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. This was a no bond warrant.
- Jonathan Ryan Bethea, DOB Aug. 12, 1997, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of vehicular eluding. Bond was $5,000.
- Annette Marie Day, DOB March 15, 1965, of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
- Alex Joseph Gutierrez, DOB April 11, 1983, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Logan Franklin Webb, DOB March 18, 2002, of Victor, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, failure to present proof of insurance and reckless driving.
SEPT. 21
- Robin Michelle Johnson, DOB April 24, 1989, of Divide, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both and drove vehicle without an interlock device.
SEPT. 23
- Thomas Lee Few, DOB Dec. 15, 1972, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $5,000.
- Joseph Gonzales, DOB April 2, 1992, of Hendo, Texas was arrested for identity theft and trespass. Bond was $500.
- Michael Joseph Jacobs, DOB April 30, 1991, of Hartsel, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
SEPT. 24
- Robert Keith Erb, DOB May 19, 1964, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of ownership of dangerous dog. Bond was $300.
SEPT. 25
- Rommel James G Balladeo, DOB April 14, 1982, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tuan Van Duong, DOB May 11, 1988, of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving resulting injury. There were additional charges for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, driving while revoked – habitual traffic offender and weaving. Bong for all charges was $1,300.
- Javaris Malik Glass, DOB Oct. 25, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $5,000.
- Tammy Renee Papillon, DOB May 24, 1973, of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, menacing, assault and harassment. This was a no-bond arrest.
SEPT. 26
- Angela Sue Adair, DOB June 1, 1981, of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and speeding. Bond was $200.
- Justin Mark Bobbe, DOB July 9, 1983, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond was $5,000.
- Noppon Phaksonsit Hasty, DOB April 24, 1989, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, careless driving, false emergency – fake crime, failed to obtain driver’s license within 30 days, failed to obtain an updated registration and failure to obey traffic control device. Bond was $1,300.
- Richard Vincent McCarthy, DOB Feb. 15, 1997, of Pueblo West, was arrested for DUI of drugs, reckless driving and speeding 35-39 over limit. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 27
- Pamela Elizabeth Ainsworth, DOB Feb. 3, 1974, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $10,000.
- Christopher David Allen, DOB Dec. 27, 1963, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $800.
- Colston Wayne Rice, DOB July 1, 1999, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, DUI per se and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
- Charles Thomas Sturgeon, DOB July 14, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, fictitious plates, failure to display proof of insurance, expired license plates and no insurance. Bond was $2,000.
SEPT. 29
- Evan Fredrick Beighey, DOB April 8, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to comply with an original charge of harassment. Local charges were aggravated motor vehicle theft and violation of a protection order. Bond for all charges was $5,000.
- Veronika Jean Haase, DOB Nov. 20, 2001, of Penrose, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open marijuana container in vehicle and expired license plate. Bond was $700.
- Joshua Jacob Mooney, DOB Aug. 8, 2003, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $200.
- Joseph Andrew Rohman, DOB July 21, 1979, of Grove, Okla. was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without driver’s license on person, failure to display proof of insurance, expired temporary license plates. Bond was $400.
- Michael Todd Scheiber, DOB Sept. 16, 1986, of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $2,000.
SEPT. 30
- Rosaria Marie Angry, DOB Sept. 9, 1973, of Bellflower, California was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.
- Andrea Lee Barkley, DOB Feb. 20, 1991, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of dog at large. Bond was $30.
OCT. 3
- Sean Michael Couger, DOB Dec. 25, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was $700.
- Lynn Montgomery Dicken, DOB Oct. 13, 1971, of Florissant, was summons and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Amy Michelle Kruger, DOB Aug. 24, 1980, of Cascade, was arrested on two warrant. One for failure to appear and one for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of DUI, two counts of control of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trademark counterfeiting. Bond was $3,000.
OCT. 5
- Alessandro Ray Lucero, DOB May 8, 1986, of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
- Christopher James Phillips, DOB July 4, 1990, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of menacing. Bond was $1,000.
- Jonathan Micah Wright, DOB Aug. 26, 1978, of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, harassment and child abuse. This was a no-bond warrant.