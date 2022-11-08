The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Oct. 26-Nov.1, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
OCT. 26
• Bruce Alan Dochterman, DOB Sept. 5, 1957, of Florissant, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, prohibited use of a weapon and weaving. Bond was $800.
• Matthew Morris Merriweather, DOB Aug. 29, 1992, of Denver, was arrested on two warrants with original charges of trespass and driving under restraint. Bond was 1,000 for the first warrant. Second warrant was no bond.
OCT. 28
• Danotto Lynn Starr, DOB Dec. 22, 1974, of Victor, was arrested for DUI 4+ priors, driving under per se and prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $3,000.
• Nicholas Thomas Bruno, DOB Jan. 25, 1990, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of fictitious plates, two counts of no insurance, two counts of driving under restraint, turning improperly, no seat belt used for passenger and driver and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $5,200.
OCT. 29
• Vicki Lou Rosenberg, DOB Oct. 23, 1970, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, driver’s license not in possession, driving under restraint and tail lamp violation. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 30
• Lawrence Palmer Shelton, DOB June 7, 1994, of Florissant, was arrested on two arrest warrants with charges of criminal exploitation of an at-risk adult, theft, menacing, assault, harassment, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. Bond was $10,000.
• Tina Louise Zamora, DOB Aug. 24, 1982, of Peyton, was arrested on a warrant for menacing. Bond was $2,000.
OCT. 31
• Stephanie Jo Doherty, DOB Aug. 17, 1982 ,of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrant for probation violations with original charges of criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $750.
NOV. 1
• Tristan D. Mattingly, DOB Feb. 6, 1997, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violating wildlife rules/regulations. Bond was $150.
• Virginia Portoles, DOB Jan. 7, 1963, of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge for DUI. Bond was $1,000.