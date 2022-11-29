The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Nov. 17-22, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
NOV. 17
- Jacob Michael Ball, DOB April 2, 1991, of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
- Douglas Ray Hight, DOB December 31, 1988, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $27,000.
- Brenton Tyler Ladner, DOB February 1, 1988, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with original charges of DUI, DUI per se and disregard a traffic signal. This was a no-bond warrant.
NOV. 18
- Esperanza Deanna Marie Segura, DOB Aug. 6, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 21
- Sasha Corrin Pepper, DOB March 19, 1999, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, reckless driving, weaving and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
- Bryan Robert Ferrero, DOB May 27, 1967, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $500.
- Richard Blair Petrugaro, DOB April 26, 1971, of Woodland Park, was arrested for burglary and two counts of menacing. This was a no bond arrest.
- James Lewis Grice, DOB Jan. 27, 2003, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
- Nicholas Burns Mullins, DOB Aug. 4, 1982, of Salida, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, unregistered vehicle and no license plates. Bond was $3,000.
NOV. 22
- Orion Eugene Luke, DOB Sept. 2, 2000, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $25,000.