The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Nov. 11-16, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
NOV. 11
- Daniel Dwayne Brand, DOB May 14, 1981, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of cruelty to animals. Bond was $1,000.
- Shonna Brand, DOB Aug. 20, 1984, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of cruelty to animals. Bond was $1,000.
- Andrew James Merrill Hayes, DOB May 6, 1993, of Pueblo, was arrested on two arrest warrants with charges for vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, driving with revoked license, eluding a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, improper mountain driving, lane usage violation and failure to comply with original charges of motor vehicle theft. Bond was $4,000.
NOV. 12
- Lucius R. Burgess, DOB Oct. 2, 1979, of South Carolina was arrested on failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and unsafe backing. Bond was $400.
- Danielle April Griffin, DOB March 22, 1985, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation and false ID reporting to a police officer. Bond was $1,000.
- Patrick Coombs, DOB Jan.10, 1981, of Aurora, was arrested on an arrest warrant with charges for felony theft and burglary. Bond was $1,000.
- Anthony Christopher Ney, DOB Sept. 23, 1979, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, possession of open container of marijuana, driving under restraint and license plate not lighted. Bond was $400.
NOV. 13
- Anastasiya A. Kvit, DOB Sept. 9, 1988, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance, fictitious plates and driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $400.
NOV. 14
- Lisa Marie Welton, DOB July 24, 1980, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint, defective headlights and open container in vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
- Michael Lynn Spry, DOB Nov. 13, 1956, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.
- Zachary Michael Fletcher, DOB July 31, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of DUI, failure to obey traffic control device and open container in vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 15
- Jeffrey Michael King, DOB May 17, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an unknown original charge. Bond was $501.
- NOV. 16
- Nathan Thomas Jaques, DOB June 25, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of commercial vehicle safety violation. Bond was $100.
- Perry Wayne Galbreath, DOB July 23, 1961, of Portland, Texas was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $200.