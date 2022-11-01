The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Oct. 14-27, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
OCT. 14
- Daniel Scott Bayless, DOB March 10, 1973, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding.
- Erich James Schwanke, DOB April 23, 1978, of Florissant, was arrested for DUI of alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container in the vehicle, no proof of insurance and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 15
- Moses Deangelo Martinez, DOB Oct. 18, 1987, of Northglenn, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint, possession of a controlled substance and expired license plates.
- Francisco Malik Cuevas-Tejada, DOB Oct. 3, 1979, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, reckless driving and speeding.
OCT. 16
Katherine Marie Walton, DOB June 19, 1960, of Woodland Park, was arrested for trespassing. Bond was $3,000.
OCT. 17
Jelani Earl William Johnson, DOB Nov. 25, 1983, of St. Louis, Missouri was arrested for failure to appear on original charges of theft, two counts of burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools. Bond was $20,000.
OCT. 19
- Jamie Lynn Hernandez, DOB March 9, 1989, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of ID documents-multiple victims, auto parts theft, criminal possession of a financial device and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $3,000.
- William Richard Kermmoade, DOB Jan. 7, 1982, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant on failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.
- Jason Clarence Brooks, DOB Sept. 18, 1984, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of harassment. Bond was $2,000.
- William John Strong, DOB Jan. 25, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protection order. Bond was $3,000.
- Hunter James Wilson, DOB July 20, 2003, of Woodland Park, was arrested for failure to appear on original charges of DUI, alcohol under 21, possession of drug paraphernalia and use or consume marijuana in vehicular. Bond was $1,000.
- William Green Loftin, DOB Feb. 26, 1951, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for vehicular eluding, reckless driving, speeding, failure to use turns signals and weaving. Bond was $3,000.
OCT. 20
- Jacob Rodriguez, DOB Dec. 17, 1980, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for failure to appear with an original charge of limited gaming fraud. Bond was $1,000.
- Christopher Matthew Lemesany, DOB March 12, 1994, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $300.
- Robert Carl Ellingson, DOB Sept. 17, 1952, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for felony menacing, vehicular assault, bias motivated crime and reckless driving. Bond was $2,000.
- Daniel Glen Cummings, DOB Jan. 15, 1975, of Victor, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both and speeding.
OCT. 22
- Jason Daniel Buchanan, DOB March 4, 1983, of Manitou Springs, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, failure to display proof of insurance, driving under restraint, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
- Bruno Brito DeSiqueira, DOB Nov. 3, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, possession of an open alcohol container in the vehicle, speeding and expired temporary license plates.
OCT. 23
- Grizzly Ben Eyman, DOB April 6, 1995, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of trespass 1 auto with intent to commit crime.
- Bryan Alexander Lucius, DOB Jan. 2, 1996, of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $1,000.
- Michael David Ward, DOB Nov. 7, 1968, of Florissant, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content and careless driving. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 24
Hannah Alexandra Boten, DOB Feb. 14, 1994, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
OCT. 26
- Ryan Robert Klaus, DOB Feb. 21, 1997, of Cripple Creek,was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance and unlawful display of license plates and reckless driving. Bond was $550.
- Sherica Shera Jacobs, DOB March 2, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of unregistered vehicle, fictitious plates and failure to present proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
- John Henry Gruber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of trespass and theft. Bond was $2,000.
- Eric Alan Sheets, DOB March 4, 1978, of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 27
Daniel Paul Shoemaker, DOB Dec. 9, 1981, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of DUI with 3+ priors. This was a no bond warrant.