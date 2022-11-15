The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Nov. 1-10, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
NOV. 1
- Tyler Robert Lesandrini, DOB Jan. 12, 1991, of Grand Junction, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $500.
NOV. 2
- Amanda Gail Tipling, DOB Sept. 6, 1989, of Florissant, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and drove an unsafe vehicle.
- Aaron Jacob Gonzales-Meyer, DOB Aug. 25, 1982, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $2,000.
NOV. 3
Robert Alberto Rauda, DOB March 5, 1994, of Breckenridge, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – habitual traffic offender, two counts of DUI, failure to display proof of insurance, speeding, open alcohol container in the vehicle and false report to police. Bond was $4,500.
NOV. 4
- Kylejay Richard Bennett, DOB March 18, 1991, of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no-bond warrant.
- Dustin Richard Colledge, DOB July 18, 1988, of Lakewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
- Zachary Michael Morris, DOB March 3, 1997, of Woodland Park, was arrested for theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 6
- Alicia Lynn Spotts, DOB Oct. 18, 1985, of Peyton, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Regina Lee Davies, DOB June 18, 1970, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants and local charges. The charges were obstructing a police officer, criminal impersonation, violation of a protection order, menacing, possession of a controlled possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and false reporting to law enforcement. One warrant was no-bond.
- Douglas Ray Hight, DOB Dec. 31, 1988, of Florissant, was arrested for vehicular eluding, reckless driving, driving under restraint, speeding, weaving and failure to use turn signals. Bond was $2,000.
- Felix Federico, DOB Dec. 26, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of trespass, child abuse and DUI. Bond was $1,500.
NOV. 7
- Ryan Andrew Burdzinski, DOB Dec. 10, 1991, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for menacing and criminal mischief. Bond was $2,000.
- Andrew Kyle Bicknell, DOB Sept. 26, 1979, of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and driving under restraint – alcohol related. Bond was $2,000.
NOV. 8
- Lawrence Palmer Shelton, DOB June 7, 1994, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $1,000.
- Jason Victor Sterner, DOB Nov. 13, 1979, of Fairplay, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of Driving under restraint and driving under restraint – habitual traffic offender. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 9
• Patrick Alan Hibler, DOB Sept. 16, 1971, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of trespass and theft. Bond was $800.
NOV. 10
• Christopher Franklin Maxwell Fuentes, DOB Aug. 24, 1997, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms with probation with original charges of internet luring of a child and sexual contact – no consent. These were no-bond warrants.