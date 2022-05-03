The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 16-27. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
APRIL 16
Joseph Michael Johnson, DOB June 28, 1973 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, aggravated motor vehicle theft, driving under revocation – habitual traffic offender, driving under restraint – alcohol related and uninsured motor vehicle. Bond was $3,000.
APRIL 20
Zane Wilks Thomas-Carpenter, DOB Nov. 30, 1993 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to report to jail with an original charge of criminal mischief. This was a no bond warrant.
Matthew Mark Kfoury, DOB Feb. 17, 1993 of Sanibel, Colo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for forgery. Bond was $800.
APRIL 21
Timothy Lee Lawson, DOB Sept. 10, 1976 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, two counts of harassment and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
Ronald Alan Pasch, DOB Dec. 29, 1961 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
James Andrew Colon, DOB April 7, 1953 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $2,000.
Robert Elliot Armstrong, DOB Nov. 8, 1944 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a civil warrant for failure to appear. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 22
Justin Jessie Lovato, DOB Feb. 7, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
Gerardo Rivera Bardales, DOB Oct. 3, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
APRIL 23
John Ray Hancock, DOB June 21, 1989 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
Danielle Dee Silva, DOB Nov. 26, 1980 of Pueblo, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Joseph Lee Sanchez, DOB Sept. 2, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 24
Steven D Hartman, DOB Oct. 2, 1954 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and tail lamp violation. Bond was $1,000.
Luis Eduardo Sanchez-Chavez, DOB Dec. 18, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 25
Justin Harley Lawson, DOB Dec. 15, 1978 of Las Animas, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, fictitious plates and defective headlights. Bond was $1,000.
Debbie Michelle Ortega, DOB Aug. 23, 1987 of Saguache, Colo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, assault and child abuse. This was a no bond warrant.
APRIL 26
Nicole Kathryn Tuck, DOB May 21, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for forgery – public record and violation of bail bond. Bond was $10,000.
APRIL 27
Judy Ann Chambers, DOB Aug. 30, 1965 of Las Animas, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se and driving on wrong side of the highway. Bond was $1,000.
Gregory Scott Whittington, DOB March 17, 1972 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with deferred sentence with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $5,000.