The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for March 30,-April 4,, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

APRIL 19

• Andrew Earl Broadhead, DOB Dec. 2, 1995 of Mobile, Ala., was summons and released on a promise to appear for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, open marijuana container in the vehicle, driving under restraint and weaving.

APRIL 20

• Christopher Bryan Crum, DOB Jan. 7, 1971 of Divide was arrested for menacing, prohibited use of a firearm, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, open alcohol container in the vehicle, weaving and impeding the flow of traffic. Bond was $2,000.

• Julie A Culwellgates, DOB March 1, 1959 of Woodland Park was summons and released for trespass.

• Angela Marie Gordon, DOB Aug. 21, 1970 1959 of Cripple Creek was summons and released for trespass.

• Abigail Mae Mass, DOB Oct. 13, 1997 of Cripple Creek was summons and released for trespass.

• Jeremy Dean-Ridgeway Gates, DOB April 3, 1985 of Cripple Creek was summons and released for trespass.

• Kenneth Thomas Crofford, DOB Dec. 12, 1982 of Victor was summons and released for trespass.

• Dwayne Daniel Bair, DOB July 5, 1983 of Florissant was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.

• Angela Marie Gordon, DOB Aug. 21, 1970 of Cripple Creek was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.

• Daytron Abdullah, DOB October 22, 1999 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se and careless driving. Bond was $1,000.

• James Samuel Milazzo, DOB Dec. 6, 1966 of Florissant was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint, no insurance, failure to display proof of insurance, weaving expired temporary license plates and tail lamp violation. Bond was $1,700.

• Randy Jerrod Corum, DOB Sept. 14, 1976 of Florissant was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $500.

APRIL 21

• Imelda Gebhart, DOB Dec. 25, 1959 of Florissant was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.

APRIL 22

• Jessica Lynn Farrell, DOB Sept. 22, 1950 of Divide was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.

• James Ronald Isham, DOB Oct. 1, 1966 of Divide was arrested for domestic violence, prohibited use of a weapon, harassment, trespass, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under the influence per se and weaving. This was a no bond arrest.

APRIL 23

• Delwyn Cortez Torbert, DOB June 6, 1995 of Colorado Springs was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and weaving.

• Michael Reed Massengale Beam, DOB January 19, 1979 of Colorado Springs was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and careless driving

APRIL 24

• Justin Gale Kimbrough, DOB March 15, 1988 of Colorado Springs was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender and theft. Bond was $1,000.

• Rochelle Marie Trujillo, DOB Dec. 29, 1996 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.

APRIL 25

• Kent William Alan Bamesberger, DOB May 20, 1979 of Colorado Springs was arrested on four warrants for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of theft with additional local charges of identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a financial device, driving under restraint and possession of drug paraphernalia. One warrant was no bond. Bond for additional warrants and local charges was $78,000.

• Amy Lynn Jones, DOB Nov. 27, 1970 of Woodland Park was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and menacing. This was a no bond arrest.

• Gregory Paul George, DOB Oct. 10, 1969 of Gainsville, Texas was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, expired license plates and defective break lamps. Bond was $400.

• Jay Russell Lehtinen, DOB Feb. 15, 1979 of Colorado Springs was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of stalking-threatening, violation of a protection order, unlawful use of a controlled substance, driving while ability was impaired and weaving. Bond was $7,000.

• Charles Okeith Rush, DOB Dec. 15, 1976 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.