The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for May 11-18. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
MAY 11
- Phillip Robert Fletcher, DOB March 20, 1973, of Red Cliff, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Kenneth Alden Lockamy, DOB Feb. 25, 1984, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for menacing. Bond was $1,000.
- Joni Marie Cooper, DOB Feb. 27, 1953, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.
- Tommy Joe Justice, DOB Aug. 18, 1975, of Woodland Park, was arrested on tow warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to display of proof of insurance. Bond was $5,000.
MAY 12
- Nicholas Peter Jimenez, DOB June 24, 1992, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $3,000.
- Cole Justin Dana, DOB March 22, 2002, of Maricopa, Ariz. was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
- Michael Avery Brown, DOB Oct. 15, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Angela Marie Ford, DOB May 31, 1984, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $2,000.
MAY 13
- Lakesha Marie Rook, DOB Aug. 5, 1982, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for kidnapping. Bond was $3,000.
- Alexander King Reubenstein, DOB Aug. 25, 1983, of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
- Johnathan Stonie Burruss, DOB May 26, 1991, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual assault, sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse and unlawful sexual contact on a minor. This was a no bond warrant.
MAY 16
- Michael Reed Massengale Beam, DOB Jan. 19, 1979, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, prohibited use of weapons and harassment. Bond was $2,000.
MAY 17
- Richard Andrew Joseph Shawn, DOB Sept. 6, 1999, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of assault, harassment, trespass and fictitious license plates. Bond was $1,600.
- Taylor Michael Ballard, DOB Sept. 7, 1991, of Burlington, Iowa was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of providing alcohol to a minor. Bond was $800.
MAY 18
- Echo L Mackey, DOB May 28, 1982, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of clearance/identification violation and failure to obtain Colorado registration. Bond was $200.
- Anthony Dale Edgell, DOB May 20, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, criminal possession of identification documents and criminal possession of financial device. Bond was $3,000.
- Robyn Elaine Jones, DOB Oct. 10, 1962, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI and failure to signal. Bond was $1,000.
- Wesley Adam Braden, DOB June 5, 1991, of Fountain, was arrested on an arrest warrant for harassment. Bond was $500.