The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for May 1-10. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
MAY 1
- Pino Freddy, DOB July 9, 1982, of Cripple Creek, was arrested for harassment, obstruction of government operations and attempt to influence a public servant. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 5
- Ronald Thomas Moore, DOB July 23, 1963, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $100.
- Scotty Wayne Frederick, DOB Sept. 14, 1967, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence with three priors, driving under restraint – alcohol related, harassment, no insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and careless driving. Bond was $5,000.
MAY 6
- Daniel E Galindo, DOB Oct. 13, 1973, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charges of careless driving. Bond was $150.
- Chase Aaron Bebout, DOB Oct. 20, 1996, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with sentencing with original charges of two counts of menacing. These were no-bond warrants.
MAY 8
- Amy Renee Peyton, DOB May 24, 1980, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of accessory to a crime and trespass. This was a no-bond warrant.
- Hannah Alexandra Boten, DOB Feb. 14, 1994, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no-bond warrant.
- Amber Marie Haynie, DOB Aug. 23, 1983, of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $5,000.
- Jesse Allen Hanson, DOB March 8, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 9
- Amy Michelle McMillan-Pankey, DOB March 1, 1976, of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for attempt to influence a public servant, three county of tampering with physical evidence and cybercrime – scheme/defraud. Bond was $5,000.
- Jennifer Ranae Racco, DOB July 22, 1971, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 10
- Isaiah William Hutchins, DOB April 14, 1997, of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of assault and two counts of harassment. Bond was $800.
- Joshua James Howe, DOB July 17, 1984, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $15,000.
- Miles Garrette Miller, DOB March 27, 1991, of Livingston, La., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $300.