The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 21-May 5. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
APRIL 21
Arthur August Junquet II, DOB Feb. 26, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, violation of a protection order, driving under revocation – habitual traffic offender, fictitious plates, driving under restraint, no insurance, number plate improperly attached and no license plate light. This was a no bond arrest.
APRIL 27
John Ray Hancock, DOB June 21, 1989 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
APRIL 28
Michael Edward Dalton, DOB April 20, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for driving under restraint and obedience to police officers. Bond was $150.
Timothy Lee Devaux, DOB May 28, 1977 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and trespass. Bond was $600.
APRIL 29
Michael Edward Dalton, DOB April 20, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for attempt to influence a public servant. Bond was $3,000.
John Ray Hancock, DOB June 21, 1989 of Victor, was arrested for violation of a protection order and domestic violence. This was a no bond arrest.
Gregory James Hein, DOB Nov. 2, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, failure to display proof of insurance and speeding. Bond was $800.
MAY 1
Jesus Lorenzo Frausto, DOB Aug. 11, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
MAY 3
Chanel Leigh Duran, DOB June 4, 1998 of Castle Rock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of obstructing a peace officer and driving under restraint – alcohol related. Bond was $6,000.
MAY 4
Timothy Dean Byrne, DOB Nov. 19, 1971 of Gunnison, Colo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of violation of protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
Shelby Marie Mitchell, DOB May 3, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
Rachel Grace Gurfinkel, DOB April 20, 1987 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of motor vehicle theft. Bond was $3,000.
MAY 5
Thomas E Lamb, DOB Aug. 13, 1982 of Dorris, Calif., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.