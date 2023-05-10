The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for April 27-May 3,, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

APRIL 27

• Steven Matthew Lewter, DOB April 5, 1985 of Woodland Park was arrested on an arrest warrant for attempt to influence a public servant and theft. Bond was $1,000.

• Daniel Felipe Martinez, DOB April 6, 1990 of Aurora was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.

APRIL 28

• Dominic Orland Pehle, DOB Feb. 3, 1998 of Woodland Park was arrested on an arrest warrant for unauthorized residency by an adult offender from another state. Bond was $2,000.

• Jarred Justin Tobin, DOB June 15, 1980 of Florissant was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.

• Barry Jerome Hinton, DOB Jan. 29, 1956 of Canon City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender. Bond was $3,000.

APRIL 29

• Hans Peter Andersen, DOB Aug. 30, 1979 of Highlands Ranch was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of noisy household pets. Bond was $300.

• Adam Stanton Graves, DOB May 25, 1979 of Colorado Springs was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and defective/unsafe vehicle. Bond was $1,000.

• Jacob Michael Behm, DOB April 5, 1992 of Aurora was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.

APRIL 30

• Tanner Scott Coy, DOB May 2, 1379 of Colorado Springs was summons and released on a promise to appear for fourth degree arson.

• Brady Alan Bathrick, DOB Aug. 20, 1982 of Woodland Park was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with direct sentence with an original charge of vehicular eluding. This was a no bond warrant.

MAY 1

• Cory Alan Garrett, DOB Jan. 13, 1988 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $3,000.

• Alex Joseph Gutierrez, DOB April 11, 1983 of Pueblo was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.

MAY 2

• Jesse Owen Shelton, DOB Jan. 3, 1999 of Cripple Creek was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of assault on a peace officer, violation of protection order, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both. Bond was $20,000.

• Cameron Thomas Tallent, DOB Sept. 1, 1990 of Denver was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.

• Bryan Robert Ferrero, DOB May 27, 1967 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of theft. Bond was $1,600.

MAY 3

• Farasha Y Brown, DOB Nov. 7, 1996 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of no insurance. Bond was $400.

• Stephanie Lynn Powell, DOB May 15, 1979 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of controlled substance – distribute and prostitution. Bond was $5,000.

• Jonathan Micah Wright, DOB Aug. 26, 1978 of Colorado Springs was arrested on an arrest warrant for harassment and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.

• Gabrielle Dawn Stoddard, DOB Feb. 5, 1993 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of trespass — auto – with intent to commit a crime and theft. Bond was $3,000.