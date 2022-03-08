The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Feb. 22-March 3. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
FEB. 22
- Adam Arthur Blahosky, DOB April 19, 1984 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
FEB. 24
- Calvin Tyrone Johnson, DOB April 24, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of driving under restraint and false reporting. Bond was $643.
- Lydia Lynn Roberts, DOB May 19, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Brandon Richard Lee Bush, DOB Feb. 3, 2001 of Pine, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was $2,000.
- Adam J Wilson, date birth Oct. 26, 1986 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
- Gailon Edward Scritchfield, DOB July 18, 1964 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint, driving under restraint – alcohol related and false reporting. Bond was $6,000.
FEB. 26
- Frank Darrel Guy III, DOB April 30, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fishing without a license. Bond was $100.
- Krystal Michelle Cantu, DOB April 24, 1992 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of providing alcohol to a minor. Bond was $800.
FEB. 27
- Joshua Taevian Armstrong-Tafoya, DOB Sept. 27, 2000, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of assault and harassment. Bond was $1,300.
- Gregory James Hein, DOB Nov. 2, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, failure to display proof of insurance and speeding. Bond was $400.
FEB. 28
- Adam Arthur Blahosky, DOB April 19, 1984 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
- Luis Najero Moreno, DOB Aug. 23, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of sexual contact – no consent. Bond was $1,000.
- Sherry Lynn Conrad, DOB March 1, 1973 of Lake George, was arrested on an arrest warrant for prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $2,000.
- Jacob Carlton Toller, DOB Aug. 31, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
- Michael William King, DOB March 25, 1991 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
MARCH 1
- Natasha Tiara Storey, DOB June 18, 1994 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
- Adam Arthur Blahosky, DOB April 19, 1984 of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
MARCH 2
- Joshua Alan Mondragon, DOB April 27, 1995 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
- Quaid Kain Waldorf, DOB Dec. 30, 1994 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of possession of a financial device. This was a no bond warrant.
- Michael Ted Lazicki, DOB Oct. 1, 1981 of San Diego, Calif. was arrested on an arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Bond was $25,000.
- Douglas Paul Brewer, DOB Oct, 22, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 3
- Jonathan Michael Cadieux, DOB Jan, 3, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft. Bond was $3,000.
- John Ray Hancock, DOB June 21, 1989 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint – alcohol related. Bone was $3,000.