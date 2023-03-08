The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Feb. 23-March 1, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

FEB. 23

Nicole Chantal Hunt, DOB Sept. 20, 1985 of Ozark, Mo., was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft, ID theft, two counts of fraud and forgery. Bond was $10,000.

Justin Michael Cloud, DOB Jan. 1, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with probation with original charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,800.

Jesse Owen Shelton, DOB Jan. 3, 1999 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for assault, attempt to escape, trespass, attempted vehicular assault, violation of protection order, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, obstructing government operations, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, uninsured motor vehicle, reckless driving, open alcohol and marijuana container in the vehicle and expired temporary permit. Bond was $20,000.

FEB. 24

Julie Ann Myers Johns, DOB April 15, 1980 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.

FEB. 25

Thaddeus T. Burke, DOB July 8, 1983 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $200.

FEB. 26

Douglas Ray Hight, DOB Dec. 31, 1988 of Florissant, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with original charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.

Chelsea Christina Batis, DOB May, 26, 1979 of Divide, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.

FEB. 27

Chadwick Michael McBride, DOB Jan. 21, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under restraint – alcohol related. Bond was $3,000.

FEB 28

Rosa Lee May, DOB Sept. 25, 1974 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for a charge of cruelty to animals. Bond was $1,000.

Michael Joseph Quigley, DOB March 4, 1960 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for a civil contempt hearing. Bond was $1,000.

Esther Sarai Herring, DOB May 23, 1982 of Wheat Ridge, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $1,000.

Paula Louise Gessert, DOB Sept. 5, 1970 of Florissant, was summons and released on a promise to appear on a charge of cruelty to animals.

Earnest Ray Stovall, DOB Dec. 27, 1958 of Salida, was summons and released on a promise to appear for two counts of animal cruelty.