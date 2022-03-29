The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 14-23. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
MARCH 14
- Nicholas Peter Jimenez, DOB June 24, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
- Javier Elui Ortiz-Chavez, DOB Feb. 24, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 15
- John Rudi Klehm, DOB July 19, 1971 of Red Bluff, Calif. was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of cruelty to animals. Bond was $800.
MARCH 16
- Jesus Lorenzo Frausto, DOB Aug. 11, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Brandie W Connell, DOB Nov. 28, 1985 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of careless driving resulting in injury, open alcohol container in vehicle and failure to display proof of insurance. This was a no bond warrant.
- Alejandro Cypriano Duran, DOB Aug. 25, 2000 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 17
- Travis Shane Webb, DOB June 15, 1981 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust – pattern, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual contact – coerce child, sex assault – 10-year age difference, sex assault on a child – victim 15-18, child abuse. Bond was $75,000.
- David Domini Sanchez Jr., DOB Dec. 3, 1988 of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,000.
MARCH 18
- Douglas Paul Brewer, DOB Oct. 22, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,500.
- James Robert Madrid, DOB Sept. 18, 2002 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
MARCH 19
- Cheryl Marie Machosky, DOB Oct. 6, 1964 of Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content and violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
- Alex Lee Anderson, DOB Jan. 24, 2001 of Yuma, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
MARCH 20
- Sherry Lynn Conrad, DOB March 1, 1973 of Florissant, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, no insurance, weaving and improper mountain driving.
- Joseph Ben Wilson, DOB Sept. 2, 1972 of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a license. Bond was $150.
- Don Fletcher Compton Jr., DOB June 27, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants and local charges. The two warrants were for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of possession/distribution of a controlled substance and possession of an illegal weapon. Local charges were possession and distribution of a controlled substance. Bond for all charges was $25,000.
MARCH 21
- Stephen Hart Roberts, DOB May 11, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, speeding 25-39 over limit and improper passing. Bond was $150.
- Tommy Lee Graves, DOB May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charges of criminal mischief. This was a no bond warrant.
MARCH 22
- Daniel Scott Russell, DOB March 14, 1987 of Pine, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
- Damian Pernell Wilkinson, DOB Sept. 16, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and speeding 10-19 over limit. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 23
- Jason Victor Sterner, DOB Nov. 13, 1979 of Fairplay, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.