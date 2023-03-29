The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for his past week, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

MARCH 15, 2023

• Michael David Moran, Jr, DOB March 15, 1994 of Colorado Springs was arrested on charges of harassment and two counts of child abuse. Bond was $400.

• Raven Lynn Burchfield, DOB June 13,1995 of Cripple Creek was arrested for driving under the influence and defective headlamps. Bond was $1,000.

MARCH 16, 2023

• Juan Albe Hernandez-Bartolome, DOB Nov. 23, 1988 of Pueblo was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $1,000.

• Steven Ray Blaine, DOB Aug. 29, 1990 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.

MARCH 17, 2023

• Dallas James McPhaul, DOB Dec. 7, 2001 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $3,000.

MARCH 18, 2023

• Scott Edgar Stroman, DOB Sept. 6, 1970 of Colorado Springs was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving under restraint, no insurance and fictitious plates. Bond was $1,000.

• Dani Nicole Martin, DOB Jan. 27, 1986 of Littleton was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $2,000.

• Andrew Paul Jackson, DOB Jan. 22, 1996 of Aurora was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of violation of protection order. Bond was $2,000.

• Margaret Malaki, DOB April, 18, 1993 of Spokane, Wash. was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence per se Bond was $1,000.

MARCH 19, 2023

• Amanda June Seiberling, DOB June 6, 1978 of Lake George was arrested for for driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, weaving, failure to provide proof of insurance and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.

MARCH 20, 2023

• Victoria Lee Marie Sheppard, DOB Feb. 28, 1997 of Florence was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence and driving under the influence per se. Bond was $1,000.

• Dustin Lee Sucharski, DOB Nov. 6, 1986 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.

MARCH 21, 2023

• Brandon Bruce-Lund, DOB Nov. 30, 1988 of Manitou Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.

• Hickory Edward Hill, DOB July 27, 1974 of Colorado Springs was arrested on an arrest warrant and a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment, prohibited use of a weapon, violation of a protection order and domestic violence. Bond was $6,000.

MARCH 22, 2023

• Jackie Ray McCall Jr., DOB Oct. 11, 1962 of Cripple Creek was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failing to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and unsafe backing. Bond was $150.

• Stephen Robert Lynch, DOB Oct. 5, 1972 of Lake George was arrested on two warrant for failure to appear with original charges of obstructing highway/passageway, disobey police office, dog at large and camping in undesignated area. Bond was $200.

• Lorne Lamar Nelson, DOB Sept. 27, 1987 of Cripple Creek was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, menacing, assault and attempt to influence a public servant. This was a no bond warrant.