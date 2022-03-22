The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 5-14. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
MARCH 5
- Jake Stephen Francis, DOB Dec. 21, 2002 of Woodland Park, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft and fraud in effecting sales. Bond was $10,000.
MARCH 9
- Jacqueline Sue Milom, DOB Feb. 10, 1989 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with unknown original charges. Bond was $1,650.
MARCH 10
- Abigail Mae Mass, DOB Oct. 13, 1997 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
- Michael Glen Campbell, DOB Jan. 20, 1990 of Peyton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, driving under restraints and passing of left with insufficient clearance. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 11
- Jayce Travis Huber, DOB May 25, 1991 of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to influence a public servant, ID theft with intent to use, criminal impersonation and driving under the influence. Bond was $12,000.
MARCH 12
- Michael Reed Beam, DOB Jan. 19, 1979 of Florissant, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with excessive alcohol content.
- Edward Arthur Tuma, DOB Oct. 22, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, fictitious plates, no insurance and license plate not lighted. Bond was $800.
MARCH 14
- Kenneth Ryan Ballinger, DOB Aug. 20, 1985 of Denver, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of assault, criminal impersonation, obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence, driving under restraint and careless driving. Bond was $3,000.
- Kent William Alan Bamesberger, DOB May 20, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charge of two counts of theft. Bond was $6,000.