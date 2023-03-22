The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Feb. 23-March 1, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

MARCH 9, 2023

• Bradley Neal Seats, DOB March 16, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, open alcohol container in the vehicle and weaving. Bond was $1,000.

• James Samuel Milazzo, DOB December 6, 1966 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, weaving, expired temporary license plates and tail lamp violation. Bond for the warrant was $400. Party was also summons and released on a promise to appear for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, uninsured vehicle and driving under restraint.

• Nicole Evon Mack, DOB November 12, 1965 of Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, prohibited use of a weapon and weaving. Bond was $800.

• David Murphy, DOB August 1, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of weaving, driving without a driver’s license and driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.

• Samuel Michael Bales, DOB August 13, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.

• James Alexander Summers-Smith, DOB April 21, 1993 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $100.

• Dominic Vincent Palmonari, DOB June 13, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.

MARCH 10, 2023

• Rochelle Marie Trujillo, DOB December 29, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.

• Christopher Lee Conrad, DOB July 16, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $2,000.

• Fehlan Riley McQuiston, DOB February 6, 1999 of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.

• Gerry Keith Grimes, DOB December 12, 1992 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of failure to register as a sex offender. This was a no bond warrant.

• Cayetano Rodriguez, DOB April 18, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving under restraint, defective brake lights, failure to stop at a red light and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,800.

• Miguel Mata Rogie, DOB April 27, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of reckless driving and failure to stop for a stop light. Bond was $200.

MARCH 12, 2023

• Natasha Delia Gonzalez, DOB December 1, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of reckless endangerment. Additional local charges of possession of a controlled substance were added. Bond was $2,000.

MARCH 15, 2023

• Amanda Sue Shepherd, DOB September 24, 1985 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of attempt to influence a public servant, aggravated motor vehicle theft, check forgery and fictitious plates. Bond was $6,000.

• Jack Cassady Whiteford, DOB September 11, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a two warrants one for failure to appear and one for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and harassment. He was summons and released on a promise to appear four counts of possession of a controlled substance. No bond.

• Francisco Javier Espinoza, DOB January 22, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.

• Daniel Lamar Coleman, DOB August 28, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of assault, reckless endangerment and leave the scene of an accident. Bond was $20,000.

MARCH 16, 2023

• Brittany Marie Walden, DOB April 17, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000