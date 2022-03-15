The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 1-9. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
MARCH 1
- Bernard Parson, DOB Jan. 17, 1964 of Woodland Park, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
- Eric Lee Arens, DOB June 23, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for two counts special offender, conspiracy, unlawful distribution of controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
- Desiree Nichole McMurtrey-Perryman, DOB July 12, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for two counts special offender, conspiracy, unlawful distribution of controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
MARCH 3
- Christopher Bryan Parsons, DOB May 18, 1981 of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of burglary, trespass and criminal mischief. Bond was $10,000.
- Lori Michelle Eisiminger, DOB Nov 10, 1.972 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants. An arrest warrant for violation of a protection order and a warrant for failure to comply with court ordered sobriety with original charges of driving under the influence and improper turning. Bond for both warrants was $11,000.
- Jerry Dean Gould Henderson, DOB June 23, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
MARCH 4
- Erica April Hills, DOB Feb. 10, 1981 of Pueblo, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content and speeding.
MARCH 6
- Jelani Earl William Johnson, DOB Nov. 25, 1983 of Humble, Texas was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Bond was $50,000.
- Joseph Michael Martinez, DOB July 3, 1962 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint – habitual traffic offender. Bond was $1,000.
- Juan Mariano Baca, DOB Oct. 22, 1983 of Rye, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,400.
- Jeremiah Matthew Rodriguez, DOB Oct. 1, 1994 of Pueblo West, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of expired temporary license plates and no insurance. Bond was $1,600.
MARCH 7
- Emily Anne Hendrickson, DOB Aug. 30, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for ID theft, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and forgery. Bond was $3,000.
- Darren Louis Burnett, DOB Nov. 5, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $2,000.
MARCH 8
- Erich James Schwanke, DOB April 23, 1978 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
- Amber Shauntai Amezcua, DOB July 24, 1979 of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, fictitious plates, failure to dim headlights, child restraint not used and failure to yield right of way. Bond was $5,000.
- Kenneth Alden Lockamy, DOB Feb. 25, 1984 of Caldwell, Texas was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of sex assault on a child. This was a no bond warrant.
- Jeffrey D. Mutum, DOB April 16, 1968 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of dog at large. Bond was $60.
MARCH 9
- David Chad Farr, DOB Feb. 17, 1984 of Victor, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with original charges of assault and disorderly conduct. Bond was $800.