The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Feb. 23-March 1, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

MARCH 2, 2023

• Nathan Thomas Goolsby, DOB March 2, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of weapons possession by a previous offender, defaced firearm, failure to display proof of insurance, driving under restraint – alcohol related and expired temporary license plate. Bond was $5,000.

• Derick James Weston, DOB Aug. 25, 1987 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for menacing and harassment. This was a no bond warrant.

MARCH 3, 2023

• Kenneth Joseph Meyers, DOB July 27, 1984 of San Carlos, Calif., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving with additional local charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for all charges was $10,150

• Steven Mark Tamlin, DOB Oct. 14, 1966 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of reckless driving and driving under restraint. Bond was $600.

• Joseph Emerson Rhoades, DOB Sept. 8, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.

• Kurtis Donald McQuilliams, DOB Nov. 19, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving under restraint and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $1,000.

• Crystal Lynn Wittman, DOB April 29, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.

• Matthew Paul Marek, DOB Feb. 15, 1979 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.

• Jonathan Bryan Holsinger, DOB Sept. 5, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a protection order, aggravated driving under revocation – habitual traffic offender, and driving under the influence with 3+ priors. Bond was $3,000.

• Jordan Alexander Jones, DOB Sept. 2, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $400.

MARCH 4, 2023

• Daniel Browning Swann, DOB May 11, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of violation of protection order. Bond was $10,000.

MARCH 5, 2023

• Christopher Alan Macik, DOB Feb. 6, 1969 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance, driving under revocation – habitual traffic offender and an unregistered vehicle. Bond was $3,000.

• Scott Dylan Adelmann, DOB Oct. 29, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance, fictitious plates, driving under restraint and unreadable license plate. Bond was $1,000.

MARCH 6, 2023

• Henry Hernandez-Herrera, DOB Aug. 9, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, driving without a driver’s license and careless driving. Bond was $400.

• Stephen Gregory Rhoades, DOB Jan. 16, 1989 of Woodland Park, was arrested for assault. Bond was $10,000.

MARCH 7, 2023

• Ashton Ryder Bratcher, DOB Jan. 23, 2005 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of felony menacing. Bond was $1,000.

• Jeffrey Christopher Hildebrandt, DOB Oct. 21, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.

MARCH 8, 2023

• Daniel Mark Hunt, DOB April 18, 1983 of Ozark, Mo. was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of theft. Bond was $5,000.