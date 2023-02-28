The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Feb. 16-22, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

FEB. 16

Gino Mario Lucero, DOB Feb. 16, 1978, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, menacing, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.

Timothy Sean McGaughey, DOB Jan. 16, 1979, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.

Kent William Alan Bamesberger, DOB May 20, 1979, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft, attempt to influence a public servant, motor vehicle theft, weapons possession by previous offender, evidence tampering, defacing an auto VIN and removing an auto VIN. Bond was $10,000.

Eboni Nicole Owens, DOB July 23, 1979, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order on an original charge of ID theft. No bond.

FEB. 17

Jesse Ian Frey, DOB May 24, 1983, of Woodland Park, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply with probation with original charges of assault, harassment, trespass and violation of a protection order. Bond was $25,000.

Jonathan Michael Cadieux, DOB Jan. 3, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $800.

Brandon Wayne Tiemann, DOB June 20, 1991, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.

Todd Allen Young, DOB July 31, 1966, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.

FEB. 18

Anastasiya Alexandrovna Kvit, DOB Sept. 9, 1988, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a license, fictitious plates and no insurance. Bond was $400.

FEB. 20

Timothy Brian Sullivan, DOB Sept. 29, 1951, of Woodland Park, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.

FEB. 21

Crystal Marie Steward, DOB Nov. 27, 1985, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $800.

FEB. 22