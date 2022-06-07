The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for May 24-June 1. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
MAY 24
- Kimra Jean Fitzwater, DOB July 24, 1982, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance, and weaving. Bond was $400.
MAY 25
- Rachel Grace Gurfinkel, DOB April 20, 1987, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft. This was a no bond warrant.
MAY 26
- Deanna Marie Larsen, DOB Jan. 3, 1998, of Arvada, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of an open marijuana container in the vehicle and providing alcohol to a minor. Bond was $800.
- Michael Steven Loiselle, DOB Dec. 5, 1990, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of DUI and driving while ability was impaired. These were no bond warrants.
- Joel Pedro Ortega, DOB Nov. 18, 1985, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $800.
- Taylor Alexander Barnett, DOB Aug. 5, 1985, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of criminal impersonation. Bond was $3,000.
MAY 27
- Samuel David Harris, DOB Oct. 2, 2002, of Lake George, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child under 15, sexual exploitation of a child, sexual contact – victim helpless, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond was $20,000.
- Dustin Aaron Holmes, DOB Sept. 20, 1986, of Victor, was arrested with charges of domestic violence, violation of protection order, and harassment.
- Nicholas Joseph Arton, DOB Oct. 8, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released with a promise to appear with charges of possession of open marijuana, reckless driving, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and unlawful possession of drugs.
- Daniel Scott Dekowzan, DOB Oct. 5, 1989, of Hudson, was summonsed and released with a promise to appear with charge of speeding.
MAY 28
- Randolph Joseph Harrell, DOB March 1, 1979, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. This was a no bond warrant.
- Sean Christopher Mackins, DOB July 2, 1997, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of speeding 10-19 over the limit, and driving while under restraint. Bond was $4,000.
- Steven Robert Mitchell, DOB April 30, 1963, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Jeremy J. Silenzi, DOB Nov. 11, 1979, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released with a promise to appear with charges of reckless driving.
- Kenneth G. Tatro, DOB Aug. 3, 1959, of Florissant, was summonsed and released with a promise to appear with charges of careless driving, and DUI of alcohol.
- Kyle William Sutcliffe, DOB Sept. 21, 1990, of Colorado Springs, was summons and released with a promise to appear with charges of driving under restraint.
- Heidi C.S. Giron, DOB Jan. 22, 1978, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released with a promise to appear with a charge of speeding.
- Robert B. Simmons, DOB Feb. 18, 1969, of Cripple Creek, was summonsed and released with a promise to appear with charges of operating an uninsured vehicle, and displaying fictitious plates.
MAY 29
- John Rudi Klehm, DOB July 19, 1971, of Red Bluff, Calif. was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of cruelty to animals. Bond was $1,600.
- Anthony Conrad Sammon, DOB Feb. 17, 1983, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for controlled substance distribution, controlled substance possession, drug paraphernalia possession, weapon possession while being a previous offender, fictitious plates on the vehicle, and driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
- Dominique Issac Donta Pittman, DOB Aug. 19, 1993, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance, and license plates expired. Bond was $1,000.
- Ethan Paul Lanza, DOB Jan. 19, 2004, of Florissant, was summons and released with a promise to appear with charges of reckless driving.
- Bobby Cochise Gutierrez, DOB March 2, 2004, of Florissant, was summonsed and released with a promise to appear with charges of possession of marijuana.
- Nicano Joe Vasques Jr, DOB Sept. 12, 1978, of Wichita, Kansas was summonsed and released with a promise to appear with charges of violation of a protection order.
MAY 30
- Jonathan Michael Cadieux, DOB Jan. 3, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of theft, and possession of controlled substance. Bond was $3,000.
MAY 31
- Tyler Thayne Stubbs, DOB June 17, 1981, of Mesa, Ariz. was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with the original charge of careless driving resulting in injury. Bond was $300.
- Darren Louis Burnett, DOB Nov. 5, 1991, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with the original charge of harassment. Bond was $4,000.
JUNE 1
- Leo Joe, DOB July 10, 1961, of Vanderwagen, N.M. was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with the original charge of DUI. Bond $1,000.