The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for May 25-31, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

May 25

Michael Ryan Kohr, DOB Jan. 11, 1982 of Divide was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.

John Ray Hancock, DOB June 21, 1989 of Victor was arrested for violation of a protection order and resisting arrest. Bond was $1,000.

Serenity Annemarie Folkmire, DOB March 12, 1999 of Florissant was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.

Louis Irvin Kennedy, DOB March 21, 1984 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $400.

MAY 26

Michael Ryan Kohr, DOB Jan. 11, 1982 of Divide was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, harassment and assault. This was a no bond arrest.

Tyler Wayne Bradley, DOB Jan. 13, 1992 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.

MAY 27

Stephanie Renae McKenzie, DOB Aug. 26, 1988 of Victor was summons and released on a promise to appear for four counts of child abuse.

Trinity Elizabeth Noland, DOB Aug. 9, 1983 of Quitman was arrested on two warrants for burglary and possession of dangerous drugs. This was a no bond arrest.

Wimonporn Lynn Peterson, DOB March 7, 1974 of Colorado Springs was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $1,000.

Hugo Martinez Jr., DOB March 18, 1994 of Colorado Springs was arrested for driving under the influence, careless driving and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Bond was $1,000.

Nicole Kathryn Tucker, DOB May 21, 1980 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of trademark counterfeiting. Bond was $5,000.

Benita Brenda Martinez, DOB Sept. 6, 1964 of Colorado Springs was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $2,000.

MAY 29

Phathany Xayavong, DOB July 6, 1979 of Colorado Springs was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and defective headlamp.

Jason Allyn Ashworth, DOB Aug. 10, 1970 of Denver was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.

MAY 30

Benjamin Michael Harvey, DOB Sept. 12, 977 of Victor was arrested on an arrest warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond was $800.

Ryan Steven Bias, DOB Aug. 7, 1994 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of false reporting. Bond was $500.

Russell Crane Muraca, DOB Sept. 1, 1981 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $1,000.

Jarrod Everett Bamesberger, DOB Dec. 11, 1980 of Woodland Park was arrested on two arrest warrants for two counts burglary, trespass and criminal mischief. Bond was $13,000.

MAY 31

Dominac Aaron Adams, DOB May 26, 1996 of Pueblo West was arrested on an arrest warrant for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, ID theft, attempt to influence a public servant, obstructing a peace officer, false reporting, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $10,000.

Serenity Annemarie Folkmire, DOB March 12, 1999 of Florissant was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of motor vehicle theft. Bond was $5,000.

Jillian Patricia Fruechting, DOB Sept. 14, 1988 of Divide was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a custody agreement. Bond was $2,000