The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for June 15-22. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
JUNE 15
- Nicolas Daniel Holderfield, DOB March 22, 1994, of Florissant, was summons and released on a promise to appear with original charges of DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked.
- Tia Lerae Levy, DOB March 28, 1990, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, expired license plates and no insurance. Bond was $1,200.
JUNE 16
- Emily Beth Luna, DOB Aug. 2, 1983, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of theft and controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
- James Henry Taggart, DOB July 7, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $500.
JUNE 17
- Leah Paige Barnett, DOB Oct. 18, 1991, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- JD Charles Sutcliffe, DOB Oct. 9, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
JUNE 18
- Joshua Joseph Kirby, DOB Oct. 20, 1990, of Fountain, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
- Joseph Frank Aguirre, DOB Dec. 21, 1953, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of dog at large. Bond was $100.
- Adam L Engler, DOB Feb. 24, 1990, of Oklahoma City, Okla. was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $400.
JUNE 19
- Christie Lynne Dennis, DOB Nov. 29, 1974, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $100.
JUNE 20
- Theodore Lindback, DOB Aug. 2, 1947, of Florissant, was arrested for harassment, criminal mischief and menacing. Bond was $800.
JUNE 21
- Duane David Thomas, DOB April 18, 1995, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant and two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of driving under restraint, DUI, DUI with 3+ priors, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, driving under restraint – alcohol related, driver’s license – evade interlock, reckless driving and weaving. Bond for the arrest warrant was $3,000. No bond on the two other warrants.
- Dakota Dean Daugherty, DOB March 10, 1991, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.
- Rocco Vincent Canonica, DOB Aug. 18, 1995, of Conifer, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, driving under restraint, open alcohol container in the vehicle, failure to display proof insurance and speeding. Bond was $2,000.
JUNE 22
- Robert E Carner, DOB Jan. 16, 1974, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance, speeding and seat belt not used. Bond was $1,000.
- Michelle Clark Hay, DOB June 22, 1978, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond was $5,000.