The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for June 14 — June 20, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

JUNE 14

Joseph Clayton, DOB June 5, 1966, of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance, obstructed license plate and expired temporary license plate. Bond was $400.

JUNE 15

John Wellington Aud, DOB June 23, 1981, of Peyton was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.

Daniel Jesus Chaffino, DOB Nov. 26, 1990, of Pueblo was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.

JUNE 16

Sidney Roy Johnson, DOB Sept. 7, 1996, of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, theft and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $800.

Corey Ellison Nichols, DOB July 24, 1979, of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.

JUNE 17

Michael Ryan Kohr, DOB Jan. 11, 1982, of Divide was arrested on arrest warrant for domestic violence, intimidation of a witness and violation of a protection order. Bond was $10,000.

JUNE 18

Zachariah Aaron, DOB Childers, DOB Nov. 10, 1991, of Yoder was arrested on a warrant for charges of careless driving, failure to display proof of insurance and failure to report an accident. Bond was $500.

JUNE 19

Charles Edgar Lynch, DOB May 21, 1971, of Florissant was arrested for domestic violence and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.

Haleigh Johanna Colbert, DOB Dec. 29, 1995, of Winfield, Kansas was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of reckless driving and speeding 25-39 over the limit. Bond was $150.

Don Harold Bartron Jr., DOB June 25, 1950, of Divide was arrested for harassment. Bond was $700.

JUNE 20

Lee Roy Sanders, DOB July 26, 1961, of Woodland Park was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and tail lamp violation. Bond was $400.

Matthew Freddy Pino, DOB July 9, 1982, of Victor was arrested for harassment. Bond was $800.

JUNE 21

Matthew Joseph Ko, DOB Aug. 4, 1982, of Colorado Springs was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with an original charge of two counts of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.

Farasha Y. Brown, DOB Nov. 7, 1996, of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of no insurance. Bond was $800.

Ruby Ann Marjarie Hale, DOB Oct. 31, 1977, of Florissant was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and tail lamp violation. Bond was $400.