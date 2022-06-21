The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for June 5-15. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
JUNE 5
- Isaiah Jacob Burnau, DOB Feb. 14, 1996, of Denver, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and attempt to influence a public servant. Bond was 3,000.
JUNE 8
- Michael Reed Massengale Beam, DOB Jan. 19, 1979, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI and DUI per se. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 9
- Kearstein Dielle Craycraft, DOB July 16, 1996, homeless, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, false reporting and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $3,000.
- Craig James Archer, DOB Nov. 13, 1992, homeless, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, violating restrictions on driver’s license – no interlock, false reporting of identifying information to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $3,000.
JUNE 10
- James Joseph Dilisio, DOB Jan. 30, 1991, of Woodland Park, was summons and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
- Janelle Dawne Hagan, DOB June 4, 1990, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a forged instrument. This was a no bond warrant.
- Sky Dean Conley, DOB Feb. 9, 1983, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
- Christopher Onecimo Garcia, DOB Dec. 2, 1998, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 11
- Jeffrey Lawrence Wing, DOB Aug. 24, 1984, of Florissant, was arrested for harassment, assault, reckless endangerment and child abuse. Bond was $800.
- Jorge Adan Contreras Ramirez, DOB May 7, 1999, of Denver, was summons and released for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint and open alcohol container in the vehicle.
- Lakota Cheyenne Curtis, DOB Sept. 23, 1993, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of sexual assault – overcome victim’s will and harassment. Bond was $50,000.
- Mary Elizabeth Gwin, DOB Jan. 3, 1965, of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, driving under restraint and pedestrian – disregard traffic signal. Bond was $150.
JUNE 12
- Jeffrey Lee Thompson, DOB Sept. 22, 1958, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for assault and harassment.
- Liam Patrick Nowicki, DOB Oct. 9, 1998, of Fairplay, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for assault and harassment.
- Jose Guillermo Anaya Pineiro, DOB May 19, 1992, of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear for reckless endangerment and harassment.
- Ramon Lois Rosario Rivera, DOB Sept. 6, 1983, of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear for reckless endangerment and harassment.
- John Harry Wedler, DOB Nov. 6, 1984, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of unlawful use of controlled substance and driving while ability was impaired. This was a no bond arrest.
- David Paul Allen, DOB March 15, 1966, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
JUNE 13
- Jesse Ian Frey, DOB May 24, 1983, of Woodland Park, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of violation of a protection order, harassment, assault and trespass. Bond was $7,000.
- Samuel David Harris, DOB Oct. 2, 2002, of Lake George, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and false reporting – false identification. Bond was $2,000.
- Andrew Kyle Bicknell, DOB Sept. 26, 1979, of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $3,000.
JUNE 14
- Allison Rebeccah Magro, DOB March 2, 1984, of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for DUI and open alcohol container in vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 15
- Jesse Allen Hanson, DOB March 8, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants one for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation and one for failure to appear with original charges of trespass with auto – with intent to commit a crime and driving under restraint. Bond was $12,000.
- Andrew Thomas Herndon, DOB April 18, 1990, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious plates and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $500.