The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for June 8 — June 13, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

JUNE 8

Markus James Deimling, DOB Sept. 23, 1995, of Woodland Park was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of reckless endangerment. Additional local charges for two counts of special offender, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, illegal weapon. Bond was $54,000.

Cody Allen Taylor, DOB Aug. 29, 1990, of Florissant was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.

Casey Elise White, DOB Dec. 4, 2001, of Florissant was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.

Harold Webster Perry, DOB June 3, 1949, of Divide was arrested on a warrant for sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust. This was a no bond arrest.

JUNE 9

Lisa Danielle West, DOB Nov. 26, 1990, of Woodland Park was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with original charges of possession of contraband and possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges of false reporting of identifying information to law enforcement, obstructing government operations, misuse of disabled placard and misuse of designated disabled parking space. Bond for local charges was $500 and warrants was no bond.

JUNE 10

Joe Guiterrez Sanchez, DOB June 1, 1950, of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of reckless driving and speeding 20-24 over limit. Bond was $150.

Lowa Lyvon Tilllitt, DOB Dec. 10, 1947, of Divide was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of assault. Bond was $100.

JUNE 12

Janelle Denise Vigil, DOB June 8, 1989, of Pueblo was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 over the limit. Bond was $250.

Joelnell Jean Youngblood, DOB Sept. 29, 1984, of Divide was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of reckless driving and in insurance. Bond was $150.

Derrick Richard Norman, DOB July 23, 1970, of Divide was arrested for domestic violence, assault, harassment and obstruction of telephone service. This was a no bond arrest.

Cassidy Faye Ball, DOB March 5, 1975, of Northglenn was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of burglary. Bond was $10,000.

Trinity Elizabeth Noland, DOB Aug. 9, 1983, of Quitman, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of a fugitive from justice. Bond was $3,000.

JUNE 13

Heidi Ann Flores, DOB Jan. 18, 1976, of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under restraint – alcohol related, driving under restraint, no insurance and fictitious plates. Bond was $1,000.

Sarah Marie Golden, DOB Oct. 6, 1979, of Divide was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $300.

Mike Daniel Atencio-Baca, DOB May 10, 1992, of Pueblo was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.