The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for May 27-June 8. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
MAY 27
- Dawminee Lee Laughlin, DOB Oct. 20, 1979, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 1
- Kenneth Thomas Crofford, DOB Dec. 18, 1982, of Goldfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $400.
- Brian Lane Smith, DOB Nov. 2, 1993, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $300.
- Durzhoun Durell Leeonte Hall, DOB July 6, 2004, of Denver, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, assault, two counts of attempt to influence a public servant and two counts of false reporting to authorities. This was a no bond warrant.
JUNE 2
- Richard James Quintana, DOB Nov. 4, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 3
- William Jay Wyatt, DOB May 31, 1989, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $10,000.
- Damon Lloyd Spaulding, DOB Nov. 29, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
- Dennis Allen Webb, DOB April 5, 1977, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for identity theft, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft. Bond was $1,000.
- Crystal Marie Steward, DOB Nov. 27, 1985, of Florissant, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. Bond was $1,800.
- Joshua Jacob Mooney, DOB Aug. 8, 2003, of Woodland Park, was summons and released on a promise to appear for criminal mischief.
- Dennis John Dalton, DOB Feb. 29, 1972, of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
JUNE 4
- Alexander Manuel Legarda, DOB Aug. 30, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, fictitious plates and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
JUNE 6
- Christopher Dean Luckey, DOB Oct. 5, 2002, of Northglenn, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charges of underage possession/consumption of marijuana. Bond was $100.
- Marshall Ray McCraig Jr., DOB Jan. 17, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, fictitious plates and driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $15,000.
- Gregory James Hein, DOB Nov. 2, 1967, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, driving without a driver’s license and speeding. Bond was $1,600.
- Brandon Adam Brewer, DOB June 17, 1988, of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of motor vehicle theft. Bond was $5,000.
JUNE 7
- Ryan Joseph McReynolds, DOB Sept. 11, 1981, of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, menacing, criminal mischief, child abuse and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
JUNE 8
- Michael Henry Sandoval, DOB March 18, 1971, of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to report an accident, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and unsafe backing. Bond was $400.
- Jacob Lynn Derby, DOB July 16, 1981, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,600.