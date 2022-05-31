The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for May 18-25. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
MAY 18
Chad Courtney Gooch, DOB Aug. 2, 1979, of Divide, was arrested for assault on a peace officer. Bond was $3,000.
MAY 19
Whitney Jade Lidholm, DOB May 14, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Jade Erin Elliott, DOB Aug. 21, 2000, of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence and menacing. This was a no bond arrest.
MAY 20
Timothy Robert Hill, DOB Feb. 26, 1966, of Cripple Creek, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and weaving.
Jay Roy Ellis, DOB May 14, 1963, of Calhan, was summons and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for vehicle theft.
MAY 21
Jeremiah Matthew Rodriguez, DOB Oct. 1, 1994, of Pueblo West, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of expired temporary license plates and no insurance. Bond was $2,000.
Luis Humberto Lopez, DOB Jan. 13, 2002, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and speeding. Bond was $150.
MAY 23
Ian Geoffrey Patterson, DOB Aug.16, 1981, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
Brian Emmanuel Aguiluz, DOB March 18, 1991, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint, no registration in vehicle, unlawful display of license plates, no insurance, defective headlights, unsafe vehicle and tail lamp violation. Bond was $400.
Virginia Marie Rodriguez, DOB Aug. 25, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
Joseph Michael Johnson, DOB June 28, 1973, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge is disorderly conduct. Bond was $300.
Justin Jessie Lovato, DOB Feb. 7, 1988, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, improper passing and fictitious plates. Bond was $1,300.
MAY 24
Adela Freidenberger, DOB Jan. 1, 1984, of La Junta, was arrested on an arrest warrant for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
Maggie Rae Santillan, DOB June 17, 1998, of Lakewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of reckless driving, expired license plates, speeding and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $800.
David Clayton Totterdale, DOB Nov. 4, 1988, of Rock Hill, S.C. was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of indecent exposure – expose genitals, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
MAY 25
Destinee Alyssa Guerrero, DOB July 23, 1991, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of assault. Bond was $3,000.