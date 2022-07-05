The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for June 20-29. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
JUNE 20
- Jeremiah James Taylor, DOB Sept. 15, 1988 of Florissant, was arrested for motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, impersonating a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. This was a no-bond arrest.
JUNE 23
- Cherie France, DOB Oct. 26, 1971, of Florissant, was arrested for menacing. Bond was $2,000.
- Dalton Larry Galyan, DOB May 12, 1988, of Victor, was arrested for an attempt to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence, false reporting to authorities, fail to notify police of an accident, driving under restraint, and careless driving. Bond was $3,000.
- Jeremiah James Taylor, DOB Sept. 15, 1988, of Florissant, was arrested on three warrants. Two warrants were for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of menacing – real/simulated weapon and driving while ability was impaired. The third warrant was an arrest warrant for criminal mischief. Bond was $8,000.
JUNE 24
- Ian Alexander Slater, DOB Jan. 19, 2000, of Edgewater, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, and speeding.
- Douglas Leroy Lund, DOB Jan. 7, 1964, of Lake George, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal exploitation against an at-risk person, criminal neglect causing death against an at-risk person, criminal negligent causing serious bodily injuries against an at-risk person, false imprisonment of an at-risk person and criminal caretaker neglect against an at-risk person. Bond was $25,000.
- Jeremy Todd Rowland, DOB Jan. 9, 1980, of Gunnison, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $800.
JUNE 25
- Carrhyn Marie Coon, DOB March 8, 1998, of Divide, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for two counts of harassment.
- Michelle Patricia Chamberlain, DOB Feb. 23, 1981, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for DUI, driving under restraint – alcohol-related, open alcohol container in the vehicle, failure to display proof of insurance, and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
- Zachary Michael Zimberoff, DOB March 25, 1994, of Aurora, was arrested for vehicular eluding, reckless driving, and engaged in a speed contest. Bond was $2,000.
- Christopher Copty Luftig, DOB Feb. 24, 1985, of Littleton, was arrested for vehicular eluding, reckless driving, and engaged in speed contest. Bond was $2,000.
JUNE 27
- Whitney Jade Lidholm, DOB May 14, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
- Steven Lewis Mitchell, DOB Sept. 14, 1990, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $1,000.
- Jeremy R Cummings, DOB July 12, 1982, of Hartsel, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, careless driving, unregistered vehicle and seat belt not used. Bond was $2,000.
- Billy Paul Herl, DOB Nov. 11, 1977, of Hutchinson, Kansas was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charge of weapon possession by a previous offender. Bond was $443.
JUNE 28
- Damian Pernell Wilkinson, DOB Sept. 16, 1976, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with original charges of DUI and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
- Tamara Terese Gomez, DOB Sept. 5, 1971, of La Junta, was arrested on an arrest warrant with original charges of controlled substance conspiracy, possession of controlled substance, attempt to influence public servant, and obstructing a peace office. Bond was $10,000.
JUNE 29
- Patricia Louise Martz, DOB Aug. 30, 1987, of Tulsa, Okla. was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of theft between $750-$2,000. Bond was $3,000.
- Timothy Ray Vigil, DOB Oct. 22, 1971, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $100.