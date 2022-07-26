The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for July 14-21. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
JULY 14
- Carlos Lee Collins, DOB Feb. 23, 1992, of Towaoc, was arrested for attempt to escape and introduction of contraband. Bond was $10,000.
- Robin Laverle Webb, DOB Nov. 12, 1977, of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of reckless driving, defective vehicle and unsafe tire. Bond was $150.
- Armand Michael Lovato, DOB Sept. 18, 1995, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $2,000.
JULY 15
- Anthony Lucas Alexander Berg, DOB Nov. 23, 1997, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of unauthorized use of a financial transaction. Bond was $1,000.
- Xadani Gisel Moreno-Cervantes, DOB Jan. 7, 2004, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of underage gaming. Bond was $500.
JULY 16
- Misty Marie Morgan, DOB Nov. 6, 1982, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of ID theft and trespass. The warrants were no bond.
- Jerry Anthony Spinnichia, DOB Jan. 28, 1980, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance, no license plates and defective vehicle – headlights. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 18
- Samuel David Harris, DOB Oct. 2, 2002, of Lake George, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of false reporting and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
- Cedric Bernard Harp, DOB Jan. 23, 1987, of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. This was a no bond warrant.
JULY 21
- Alma E. Riley, DOB Sept. 5, 1986, of Eckerty, Ind. was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content and weaving.