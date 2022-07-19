The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for July 5-13. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
JULY 5
- James Robert Madrid, DOB Sept. 18, 2002, of Florissant, was arrested for vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, weaving, reckless driving and speeding more than 40 mph above limit. Bond was $3,000.
JULY 6
- David Todd Williamson, DOB Oct. 4, 1995, of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of assault. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 8
- Dawminee Lee Laughlin, DOB Oct. 20, 1979, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and trespass. Bond was $500.
- Brandon Bruce-Lund, DOB Nov. 30, 1988, of Avon, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
- Nicole Marie Lowe, DOB Aug. 29, 1992, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,000.
JULY 9
- Jeremy Alan Deloach, DOB Feb. 2, 1986, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault, child abuse and harassment. Bond was $10,000.
- Clayton Karl Mitchell, DOB May 23, 1998, of Victor, was arrested on a warrant on an arrest warrant for ID theft, theft, unauthorized use of financial transaction device and criminal possession of a financial device. Bond was $3,000.
- Jennifer Ranae Racca, DOB July 22, 1971, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of disorderly conduct, theft and two counts of criminal mischief. Bond was $1,600.
JULY 11
- Elizabeth Marie Giles, DOB May 24, 1976, of Fountain, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
- Mary Theresa Nett, DOB Aug. 26, 1952, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
- Jason Lee Harper, DOB Aug. 6, 1982, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for attempt to influence a public servant, obstructing government operations and harassment. Bond was $3,000.
- Joshua James Willman, DOB March 21, 1992, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $800.
- Brent Eugene Stafford, DOB Dec. 6, 1969, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accidence, driving under the influence and careless driving. Bond was $10,000.
JULY 12
- Angela Marie Price, DOB Jan. 23, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and no insurance. Bond was $400.
- Max Alexander Becker, DOB Aug. 18, 1987, of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and defective vehicle. Bond was $700.
JULY 13
- Samuel David Harris, DOB Oct. 2, 2002, of Lake George, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sexual assault – victim under 15. This was a no bond warrant.