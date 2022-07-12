The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for June 30-July 6. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
JUNE 30
- Michael Reed Massengale Beam, DOB Jan. 19, 1979, of Florissant, was summonsed on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, careless driving.
- David Murray Branham, DOB Dec. 14, 1988, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of bribery – makes bribe, resisting arrest, violation of a protection order and harassment. Bond was $7,000.
- Bobbie Lee Martinez, DOB April 9, 1988, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for child abuse. Bond was $500.
JULY 1
- Anthony Scott Venero, DOB Nov. 3, 1972, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,500.
- Diana Louise Rodriquez, DOB May 20, 1964, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $300.
JULY 2
- Ryan Robert Clothier, DOB Dec. 29, 1983, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both and speeding.
JULY 5
- Esperanza Deanna Maria Segura, DOB Aug. 6, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and tail lamp violation. Bond was $1,000.
- Akbar Mustafa Kral, DOB March 13, 2004, of Buena Vista, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of burning material on the highway – cigarette. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 6
- Daniel Dwayne Brand, DOB May 14, 1981, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of cruelty/animal – neglect/mistreat. Bond was $1,000.
- Marla Rukavina, DOB July 13, 1963, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.
- Chace Adrian Finstad, DOB May 19, 1990, of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fishing without of a license. Bond was $100.
- Richard Charles Larsen, DOB Sept. 15, 1994, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of criminal mischief, two counts of domestic violence and violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,300.
- Lindsay Keith Lovitt, DOB July 10, 1953, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.