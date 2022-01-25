The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 10-19. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
JAN. 10
- Jamie David Gonzales, DOB Oct. 7, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving under restraint, passing on the left when prohibited and passed on hill when view was obstructed. Bond was $2,000.
JAN. 12
- Sarah Jane Morgan, DOB Oct. 11, 1982 of Divide, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for assault.
JAN. 13
- Edward Josiah Vodipija, DOB March 22, 1959 of Florissant, was arrested for two counts of assault and resisting arrest. Bond was $10,000.
- Jacquade Maurice Woodley, DOB Sept. 20, 1988 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of controlled substance – conspiracy, id theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, careless driving, driving without a license and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $5,000.
JAN. 14
- Mark Lee Frescaz, DOB Aug. 22, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of fictitious license plates and expired temporary permit. Bond was $150.
JAN. 15
- Victor Steven Nedjoika, DOB Sept. 15, 1997 of Divide,was arrested for disarming a peace officer – criminal attempt. Bond was $1,000.
- Matias Alexis Negrete, DOB Dec. 27, 1982 of Florissant, was summons and released on a promise to appear on two warrants for failure to comply with original charges of driving while ability was impaired, driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se and speeding.
- Martin Randal Hendrickson, DOB Sept.23, 1958 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under revocation – habitual traffic offender, failure to display proof of and fictitious plates. Bond was $3,000.
- Benjamin Dale Carlton, DOB Oct. 27, 1992 of Divide, was arrested for assault and harassment. Bond was $800.
JAN. 16
- Corey Joseph Connery, DOB Oct. 18, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for violation of protection order. Bond was $500.
- Matthew Travis Grimes, DOB March 27, 1972 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, criminal mischief and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
JAN. 18
- Glenn Lee Sommer, DOB Dec. 2, 1956 of Montrose, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, driving while ability was impaired and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 19
- Nicholas Peter Jimenez, DOB June 24, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
- Jayde Horizon McIntyre, DOB June 20, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $15,000
- David Paul Allen, DOB March 15, 1966 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Jane Rainbow Ackerman, DOB Jan. 20, 2000 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,200.