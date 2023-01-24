The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Jan. 11-18, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
JAN. 11
- Joseph Andrew Rohman, DOB July 21, 1979, of Grove, Oklahoma was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driver’s license not in possession, failure to display proof of insurance and expired temporary license plates. Bond was $800.
- Max Alexander Becker, DOB Aug. 18, 1987, of Manitou Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, false report to police and defective headlights. Bond for both warrants was $6,000.
- Randy Carl Brown, DOB Oct. 19, 1972, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, two counts of assault, harassment, menacing and violation of a protection order. Bond was $800.
JAN. 12
- Javoan Dwhyle Williams, DOB Nov. 24, 1979, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $150.
JAN. 13
- Marcee Ann Adams, DOB March 27, 1956, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for harassment and two counts of false reporting. Bond was $800.
- Jerry Anthony Spinnichia, DOB Jan. 28, 1980, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant and two failure to appear warrants. Original charges were aggravated motor vehicle theft, alter/remove Identification number, criminal possession of a financial device, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of burglary tools, driving under restraint, defective headlights, unlawful display of license plates, driving while ability was impaired, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $13,000.
JAN. 14
- Timothy David Mohr, DOB Aug. 13, 1972, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $2,000.
JAN. 15
- Perry Wayne Galbreath, DOB July 23, 1961, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
- Kearstein Dielle Craycraft, DOB July 16, 1996, of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and false report to police. Bond was $4,000.
- Paige Alexandria Honts, DOB April 2, 2000, of Divide, was arrested for assault, menacing and resisting arrest. Bond was $25,000.
JAN. 16
- Michael Robert Phelps, DOB March 28, 1988, of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
- Logan Franklin Webb, DOB March 18, 2002, of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of felony menacing. Bond was $3,000.
- Patrick Alan Hibler, DOB Sept. 16, 1971, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of theft and trespass. Bond was $1,000.
- Emmanuel Marquez, DOB July 24, 1996, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, open marijuana container in the vehicle, no insurance and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
- Steven Jose Marrero, DOB Feb. 24, 1992, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
- Jody Kenneth Bailey, DOB May 31, 1981, of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, DUI, DUI per se, driver’s license – evade interlock, no insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.
- Bryan Alexander Lucius, DOB Jan. 2, 1996, of Victor, was arrested for an accessory to a crime. Bond was $2,000.
JAN. 17
- Virginia Francesica Loma, DOB April 28, 1982, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 18
- Blake Anthony Owen, DOB Aug. 29, 1996, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $500.
- Jeffrey Martin Poll, DOB July 15, 1975, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.
- Larry Stephen McLellan, DOB Sept. 7, 1973, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $4,000.