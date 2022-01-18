The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Jan. 5-12. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
JAN. 5
- Joey Teresa Rose DiMauro, DOB May 10, 1988, of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence, criminal attempt of murder, vehicular assault, assault, driving under the influence per se and reckless driving. This was a no bond arrest.
JAN. 6
- Hannah Marie Oberbroeckling, DOB Jan. 10, 1997, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, drive vehicle with excessive blood alcohol content, possession of an open marijuana container, possession of an open alcoholic beverage, reckless driving, failure to present proof of insurance, expired license plates and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
- Damian Pernell Wilkinson, DOB Sept. 16, 1976, of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and speeding.
- Chelsea Denver Tindall, DOB Aug. 21, 1989, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond was $4,000.
- Devonte Samuel Gibbs, DOB July 29, 1988, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 7
- Ronald Douglas Bullard, DOB April 28, 1962, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault and menacing. Bond was $2,000.
- Jessica Marie Parsons, DOB Aug. 23, 1989, of Yoder, was summons and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint.
- Jason Zane Caldwell, DOB Nov. 28, 1968, of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence, criminal mischief, assault, harassment and reckless endangerment. This was a no bond arrest.
- Jakob Willard Lupher, DOB Aug. 30, 1994, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.
JAN. 10
- Robert Lee Dooley, DOB Sept. 25, 1984, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious plates, unlawful display of license plates and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
- Alexander Maurice Peck, DOB Oct. 15, 1993, of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of child abuse. Bond was $1,000.
- Gregory Arroyo, DOB Dec. 8, 1980, of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of a traffic offense. Bond was $100.
- Jesse Allen Hanson, DOB March 8, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of trespassing, two counts of driving under restraint, driving under the influence, failure to display proof of insurance, weaving and expired license plates. Bond was $3,000.
JAN. 11
- Percy Drake, DOB June 11, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
- Saundra Marie Reed, DOB March 29, 1979, of Grenada, Miss. was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, fictitious plates and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
- Jay Roy Ellis, DOB May 14, 1963, of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $700.
- Randall Wayne Olachia, DOB Sept. 30, 1970, of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass.
JAN. 12
- Larhonda Jean Rockwell, DOB Jan. 5, 1971, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Shaun Oliver Foley, DOB Aug. 23, 1984, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of theft. Bond was $1,000.
