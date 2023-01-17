The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Jan. 3-10, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
JAN. 3
- Lloyd Crum, DOB Sept. 9, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, vehicular eluding and unlawful display of license plate. Bond was $4,000.
- Jason Zane Caldwell, DOB Nov. 28, 1968, of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $1,000.
- Daniel Keith Armstrong, DOB March 18, 1980, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply on original charges of obstruction of telephone service, assault 3, and criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
- Monica Marilyn Mayes, DOB Feb. 5, 1985, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $3,000.
JAN. 4
- Brent Michael Roberts, DOB June 1, 1994, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.
- Alexander Beowulf Maloney, DOB July 22, 1992, of Red Feather Lake, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, failure to yield to emergency vehicles and reckless driving. Bond was $400.
JAN. 5
- Jeffrey Warran Wissner, DOB Nov. 3, 1966, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance, failure to display proof of insurance and driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $400.
- Pamela Elizabeth Ainsworth, DOB Feb. 3, 1974, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $20,000.
- Jennifer Inez Wells, DOB Nov. 9, 1975, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for obstruction of justice and intimidating a witness/victim. Bond was $3,000.
- Daniel Levi Sutton, DOB Dec. 9, 1986, of Janesville, Illinois was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of weapon possession by a previous offender. Bond was $25,000.
JAN. 6
- Braydon Kyle Vanzant, DOB Dec. 22, 1996, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for simple assault and harassment. No bond.
- Daytron Abdullah, DOB Oct. 22, 1999, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI and careless driving. Bond was $1,000.
- Everick Len Johnson, DOB Feb. 28, 1980, of Colorado Springs was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, prohibited use of a weapon, DUI and compulsory insurance. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 7
- Timothy Sean McGaughey, DOB Jan. 16, 1979, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $800.
- Joshua Kyle Candelaria, DOB Jan. 16, 1995, of Florissant, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, unlawful sexual contact, harassment and criminal mischief. No bond.
JAN. 8
- Raven L. Burchfield, DOB June 13, 1995, of Cripple Creek, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI, speeding and defective headlamp.
JAN. 9
- Christopher Lowell Feagin, DOB May 1, 1994, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 10
- James Edward Odom, DOB Dec. 19, 1952, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.
- Skyler Bo Culp, DOB March 5, 1994, of Yankton, South Dakota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance, DUI and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
- Dana Marie Hopkins, DOB May 30, 1973, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
- Grizzly Ben Eyman, DOB April 6, 1995, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original traffic charges. Bond was $500.