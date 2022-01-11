The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 20, 2021-Jan 5, 2022. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
DEC. 20
- Brandi Michelle Bonney, DOB Oct. 1, 1977, of Nathrop, was arrested for assault and harassment. Bond was $800.
DEC. 21
- Chad Courtney Gooch, DOB Aug. 2, 1979, of Fort Worth, Texas was arrested for assault. Bond was $25,000. He was also was arrested for two counts of assault, introduction of contraband and four counts of harassment. Bond was $25,000.
- Daniel Joseph Montesano, DOB May 13, 1982, of Woodland Park, was arrested for three counts of violation of a protection order. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 23
- Sabrina Marie Bennett, DOB Dec. 7, 1979, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, and license plates expired. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 24
- Jamie Leigh Miner, DOB Nov. 18, 1982, of Lakewood, was arrested on multiple warrants with original charges of trespassing with intent to commit a crime, theft, and crimes against a person. Bond was $500.
DEC. 25
- Cathy June Noe, DOB Dec. 30, 1973, of Arvada, was arrested on multiple warrants for failure to appear with original charges of motor vehicle trespass, drug paraphernalia possession, driving under restraint, registration fictitious plates, and motor vehicle theft. Bond was $3,750.
- Daniel Joseph Montesano, DOB May 13, 1982, of Cripple Creek, was arrested for violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
DEC. 26
- Stacie Lynn Jordan, DOB Dec. 19, 1979, of Colorado Springs, was arrested with charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful distribution, conspiracy, attempt to influence a public servant, possession of a stolen financial transaction device, possession of burglary tools, identity theft, introducing contraband, criminal possession of an identification document, and on multiple warrants for failure to appear with charges of larceny, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempt to influence a public servant, forgery of government issued document, criminal impersonation, contributing to the delinquency of minor, vehicular eluding, child abuse, reckless endangerment, identity theft, criminal possession of financial device, burglary, robbery, violation of custody, criminal possession of an identification document, criminal possession of financial device, false reporting with false identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of forged instrument. Bond was $358,000.
- Jacquade Maurice Woodley, DOB Sept. 20, 1988, of Denver, was arrested with charges of conspiracy, identity theft, unlawful distribution, unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernal, criminal possession of financial device, possession of burglary tools, and criminal possession of identification document. Bond was $50,000.
- Eboni Nicole Owens, DOB July 23, 1979, of Colorado Springs, was arrested with charges of conspiracy, identity theft, unlawful distribution, unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernal, criminal possession of financial device, possession of burglary tools, and criminal possession of identification document. Bond was $50,000.
DEC. 27
- Sean Anthony Mallard, DOB May 20, 1967, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $2,000.
- Donald John Russell, DOB March 6, 1968, of Arvada, was arrested for attempt to influence, obstruction, driving under restraint, and speeding. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 28
- Tabatha Marie Feaster, DOB Aug. 25, 1995, of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charge of theft. Bond was $800.
DEC. 29
- Shawn Patrick Burke, DOB Dec. 4, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charge of driving after revocation. Bond was $3,000.
- Caleb Elisha Moore, DOB Sept. 25, 1990, of Gallant, Alabama was arrested for domestic violence, criminal mischief, obstruction of telephone service, false imprisonment and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
- Robert Lagonia Tackett, DOB October 17, 1990, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to report to jail with an original charge of driving under the influence. This was a no bond warrant.
DEC. 30
- Osmany Gomez-Rodriguez, DOB July 6, 1973, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
- Brandon Curtis Cheek, DOB Sept. 21, 1983 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of distribution of a controlled substances and possession of a controlled substance. These were no bond warrants.
DEC. 31
- Ashley Lynn Kalter, DOB Sept. 5, 1996 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of open alcohol container in the vehicle and failing to report an accident. Bond was $300.
- Eric John Marshall, DOB April 1, 1970, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft and fraud. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 1
- Adam Arthur Blahosky, DOB April 19, 1984, of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, prohibited use of weapons, four counts of menacing, three counts of child abuse and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
JAN. 2
- Kenneth Dallas Lutz, DOB Sept. 29, 1956 of Lake George, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, obstruction of telephone and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
- Ranada Lavenus Hickman, DOB Nov. 22, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of criminal impersonation. Bond was $3,000.
JAN. 3
- Corey Ann Mollendor, DOB Nov. 21, 1977, of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
- Blake Theodore Kolbus, DOB July 14, 1997, of Mandeville, Louisiana was arrested on an arrest warrant for driving under restraint – alcohol related and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
- Courtnie Cyrena Clements, DOB March 16, 1990, of Fort Collins, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $1,000.
- Jeremy Fitzgerald Kizewski, DOB Dec. 16, 1988, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
- Jolavonte Yahki Wilson, DOB March 10, 1993, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of an illegal weapon and obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $2,000.
- Robert Troy Caron, DOB Dec. 19, 1957, of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, possession of a controlled substance, open container of marijuana in the vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and weaving.
JAN. 4
- Andrew Kyle Bricknell, DOB Sept. 26, 1979, of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
- Chad Courtney Gooch, DOB Aug. 2, 1979, of Fort Worth, Texas was arrested for assault. Bond was $10,000.
JAN. 5
- Jason David Jacobs, DOB Jan. 13, 1981, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. This was a no bond warrant.
