The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Dec. 20-Jan. 2, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
DEC. 20
- Jeremy Todd Rowland, DOB Jan. 9, 1980, of Gunnison, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $1,600.
- Alexander Delvin Kenoyer, DOB Aug. 7, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of sexual contact — on duty and attempt to influence a public official. Bond was $10,000.
DEC. 22
- Samuel Amador, DOB Oct. 19, 1992, of Castle Rock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 23
- Jacquade Maurice Woodley, DOB Sept. 20, 1988, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
DEC. 24
- Justin Lee Shumaker, DOB Feb. 24, 1986, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for driving under the influence – 3+ priors, driver’s license – evade interlock, failure to display proof of insurance, failure to report an accident, careless driving and driver’s license – instruction permit violation. Bond was $5,000.
DEC. 25
- William Chase Maney, DOB Nov. 20, 2000, of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 20-24 over the limit. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 26
- Jacob Rodriguez, DOB Dec. 17, 1980, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $1,000.
- Quinn Edward Hardy, DOB July 7, 2002, of Florissant, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, possession of an open marijuana container in the vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua Jacob Mooney, DOB Aug. 8, 2003, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $300.
DEC. 27
- Cody Allen Taylor, DOB Aug. 29, 1990, of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
- Casey Elise White, DOB Dec. 4, 200,1 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
- Brock William Oman, DOB Jan. 6, 1993, of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, child abuse, harassment and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
- Melissa Ann Sluder, DOB Nov. 29, 1984, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, careless driving, failure to report an accident and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 29
- Brooklyn Lee Michelle Davis, DOB July 9, 1996, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for accessory to a crime and child abuse. Bond was $3,000.
- Steven Jose Marrero, DOB Feb. 24, 1992, of Woodland Park, was arrested on four warrants as well as local charges. The charges were three counts of violation of a protection order, driving while ability was impaired, possession/distribution of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, domestic violence, menacing and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
- James Milazzo, DOB Dec. 6, 1966, of Florissant, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving, failure to display proof of insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $550.
DEC. 30
- Cheryl Linda Saindon, DOB Feb. 23, 1954, of Woodland Park, was summons and released on a promise to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both.
- Emily Key Spinnichia, DOB June 6, 1982, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft, twelve counts of alter or remove identification number, possession of financial device, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of burglary tools. Bond was $3.000.
- Tina Maria Bowman, DOB March 28, 1968, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, driving under the influence, use/posse marijuana in the vehicle and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
- Michael Todd Scheiber, DOB Sept. 16, 1986, of Castle Rock, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
- Marie Alins Roman, DOB May 25, 1985, of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of attempted – trespass with intent to commit a crime. Bond was $5,000.
DEC. 31
- Jason Lee Harper, DOB Aug. 6, 1982, of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence and driving under restraint. Bond was $3,000.
JAN. 1
- Zachary Tyler Ludlow, DOB Feb. 28, 1997, of Vail, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespassing. Bond was $900.
- Kenneth Powell, DOB March 17, 1959, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and defective headlights. Bond was $1,000.
- Christopher Shane Hasting, DOB Jan. 26, 1989, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of burglary. This was a no bond warrant.
JAN. 2
- Amanda June Seiberling, DOB June 6, 1978, of Lake George, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, open alcohol container in the vehicle and open marijuana container in the vehicle.
- Crystal Lynn Wittman, DOB April 29, 1982, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $700.
- Rhonda Bernice Jackson, DOB Aug. 4, 1959 of Florissant, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.