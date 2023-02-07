The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Jan. 25-Feb. 2, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
JAN. 25
- Conrad F. Rotondo, DOB July 11, 2003, of Florissant, was summons and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, expired license plates and failure to display lamps when required.
JAN. 26
- Thomas James Witmer, DOB Feb. 7, 1971, of Woodland Park, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, reckless driving, weaving and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
- Jonathan Bryan Holsinger, DOB Sept. 5, 1979, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 27
- Chelsea Ann Frank, DOB Feb. 13, 1984, of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
- Erik J. Kavanaugh, DOB Oct. 4, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content and weaving.
- Christopher Lee Conrad, DOB July 16, 1982, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $2,000.
JAN. 28
- Ivan Romero, DOB Oct. 1, 1956, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender, no insurance and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
- Isabel Angelita Ramirez, DOB Jan. 7, 1999, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charges of criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
- Christina Anne Guerrero, DOB June 21, 1986, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $150.
JAN. 29
- Devin Joseph Dowling, DOB Feb. 13, 1964, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI and driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender. Bond was $1,000.
- Alex John Giron, DOB Sept. 10, 1999, of Delta, was arrested on an arrest warrant for ID theft and false report to police. Bond was $1,000.
JAN. 30
- Jacob Lee Sorensen, DOB Dec. 8, 1975, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to present proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
- Kevin Joseph Dowling, DOB Feb. 13, 1964, of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
- Steven Mark Tamlin, DOB Oct. 14, 1966, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure with original charges of driving under restraint, following too closely and reckless driving. Bond was $300.
JAN. 31
- Daveed Zich, DOB Oct. 5, 1991, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal impersonation, DUI with 1+ prior, driving while ability was impaired with 1+ prior, failure to display proof of insurance, failure to display headlamps. Bond was $2,000.
- Andrew Scott Jones, DOB April 10, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.
- Breck Ashton Ware, DOB Oct. 25, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, introduction of contraband, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, reckless endangerment, throwing missiles – vehicle. This was a no bond warrant.
FEB. 1
- Alexander Manuel Legarda, DOB Aug. 30, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, fictitious plates and speeding. Bond was $2,000.
- Kimberly Joy Cotton, DOB Jan. 7, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 2
- Paul Edward Gotsill, DOB June 14, 1969, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of a court order with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.