The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Jan. 25-Feb. 2, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

JAN. 25

Conrad F. Rotondo, DOB July 11, 2003, of Florissant, was summons and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, expired license plates and failure to display lamps when required.

JAN. 26

Thomas James Witmer, DOB Feb. 7, 1971, of Woodland Park, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, reckless driving, weaving and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.

Jonathan Bryan Holsinger, DOB Sept. 5, 1979, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.

JAN. 27

Chelsea Ann Frank, DOB Feb. 13, 1984, of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.

Erik J. Kavanaugh, DOB Oct. 4, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content and weaving.

Christopher Lee Conrad, DOB July 16, 1982, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $2,000.

JAN. 28

Ivan Romero, DOB Oct. 1, 1956, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender, no insurance and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $1,000.

Isabel Angelita Ramirez, DOB Jan. 7, 1999, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charges of criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.

Christina Anne Guerrero, DOB June 21, 1986, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $150.

JAN. 29

Devin Joseph Dowling, DOB Feb. 13, 1964, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI and driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender. Bond was $1,000.

Alex John Giron, DOB Sept. 10, 1999, of Delta, was arrested on an arrest warrant for ID theft and false report to police. Bond was $1,000.

JAN. 30

Jacob Lee Sorensen, DOB Dec. 8, 1975, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to present proof of insurance. Bond was $400.

Kevin Joseph Dowling, DOB Feb. 13, 1964, of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.

Steven Mark Tamlin, DOB Oct. 14, 1966, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure with original charges of driving under restraint, following too closely and reckless driving. Bond was $300.

JAN. 31

Daveed Zich, DOB Oct. 5, 1991, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal impersonation, DUI with 1+ prior, driving while ability was impaired with 1+ prior, failure to display proof of insurance, failure to display headlamps. Bond was $2,000.

Andrew Scott Jones, DOB April 10, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.

Breck Ashton Ware, DOB Oct. 25, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, introduction of contraband, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, reckless endangerment, throwing missiles – vehicle. This was a no bond warrant.

FEB. 1

Alexander Manuel Legarda, DOB Aug. 30, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, fictitious plates and speeding. Bond was $2,000.

Kimberly Joy Cotton, DOB Jan. 7, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.

FEB. 2