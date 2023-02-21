The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Feb. 10-15, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

FEB. 10

Jeremy Todd Rowland, DOB Jan. 9, 1980, of Gunnison, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $1,000.

William Darin Holcombe, DOB April 8, 1986, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for vehicular assault – while DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, unlawful use of a controlled substance, DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, uninsured vehicle and driving under restraint. Bond was $10,000.

FEB. 11

Robin Michelle Johnson, DOB April 24, 1989, of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and assault. This was a no bond arrest.

Eugene Baca, DOB Aug. 21, 1971, of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, no insurance, reckless driving and weaving.

David Samuel Andrew Cisneros, DOB March 28, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $3,000.

Anthony Lee Brown, DOB May 24, 1984, of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and fictitious plates. Bond was $800.

Gerardo Alberto Castro, DOB June 2, 1991, of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.

FEB. 12

Renae Ann Deseree Cooley, DOB Jan. 12, 1992, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, failure to present proof of insurance, reckless driving, driving under restraint, open container or marijuana in vehicle, weaving and speeding. Bond was $7,000.

Douglas Leroy Lund, DOB Jan. 7, 1964, of Lake George, was arrested on an arrest warrant for tax evasion and failure to file/pay tax. Bond was $2,000.

Kearstein Dielle Craycraft, DOB July 16, 1996, of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and false report to police. Bond was $4,000.

FEB. 13

Tanya Leeann Franklin, DOB Sept. 2, 1980, of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.

Jonah Alexander Parker, DOB Jan. 22, 2004, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft and burglary. Bond was $10,000.

FEB. 14

Brian Joseph Melber, DOB Dec. 10, 1991, of Wheatridge, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of motor vehicle theft. Bond was $15,000.

Karlos Ivan Guerrero, DOB Sept. 22, 1999, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $200.

FEB. 15